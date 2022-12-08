Top TV ’22: The Slap, congressional docudrama and royal loss

NEW YORK (AP) — In a year marked by unexpected winners and losers, television kept tabs on everything.

A Hollywood star tarnished his image and that of the Oscars. A battered land resisted an invader time and time again. The January 6 uprising became an unexpected TV docudrama. A monarch was celebrated and mourned. Television entertainment had its usual highs and lows.

Here are some of the defining TV moments of 2022 from the perspective of The Associated Press’ television and media writers.

THE CLAP

The Oscars are Hollywood’s biggest platform and Will Smith, one of its biggest stars, was expected to reign with a Best Actor award for the tennis dad biopic ‘King Richard’. But Smith lost as he won. Angered by a prank that host Chris Rock made at the expense of wife Jada Pinkett Smith, he walked onstage and slapped Rock hard, gasping for breath from the TV and theater audience. A tearful Smith made excuses during his acceptance speech that night in March and apologized afterwards. The film academy punished himbut the Oscar prospects of his upcoming film“Emancipation”, are discussed.

HUTCHINSON’S TESTIMONIAL

Frankly, expectations were low as the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol uprising scheduled public hearings. Congressional hearings tend to produce more heat than light as preening politicians compete for sound bites to impress their supporters. But with only two Republicans on the committee—both shaken by what happened at the Capitol—the committee delivered sharp, tightly focused presentations, aided by a former ABC News producer. All made for an immersive viewing experience, but nothing more than the live testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who calmly described what happened in the Trump administration

DEPP vs HEARD

Last year, Britney Spears’ bid to end her conservatory was the glamorous celebrity legal battle. This year, the courtroom crossfired between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard – all on TV – was the main attraction. Their slander costumes put the two actors in the sort of harsh, unflattering light barred from any Hollywood set. As the exes exchanged allegations of sexual assault and substance abuse, the process grew sadder, more confident, and inescapable. The jury’s verdict in June was largely in favor of Depp. Heard may not be the only loser, experts warned: The spectacle and its outcome could have a chilling effect on women who may be making abuse claims.

UKRAINE COURAGE

The images of war are always terrible, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine produced many. But the many moments of courage shown by the Ukrainian people and their leader, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, changed the perception of a conflict that many feared would be an ugly defeat, and rallied the world to their side. Choose your moments – a woman who offered sunflower seeds to a Russian soldier for them to sprout from his pocket where his body falls, the defiantly blasphemous response of Ukrainians stationed on a remote island when Russians told them to surrender, Zelenskyy’s media outlet grounded campaign For support. It was the stuff of heroes.

KENOBI VADER REMATCH

Those who feel that Disney’s ever-expanding ‘Star Wars’ universe leaves them cold may have warmed to the season finale of “Obi Wan Kenobi.” The epic four-minute lightsaber battle between Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and former student Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vadar (Hayden Christensen), was a fierce back-and-forth with good and evil on the line, of course. But it was Vadar’s unmasking that sent Disney+ viewers into a stratospheric tizzy, his scarred face and psyche revealing a man beyond saving.

YELLOWSTONE

Then 12.1 million people tuned in on November 13 to watch the season premiere of Kevin Costner’s “Yellowstone.” on the otherwise unseen Paramount and some of its sister cable networks, it was the most-watched scripted show of the new television season. The western is the definition of a generally popular show, but it wasn’t on a broadcast network, which was conceived with the idea of ​​reaching as many people as possible. You could call that a lack of imagination typical of the networks’ decline, but the truth was they never really had a chance on “Yellowstone,” which was initially developed at HBO but went nowhere there. For every television success, there are those who kick themselves in the head for not seeing it coming.

REAL CROWN

Queen Elizabeth was not the American monarch, but her death in September at the age of 96 hit home and attracted general attention in the former British colony. Maybe it was ‘The Crown’, maybe it was her conspiratorial smile when she shared tea and secrets with Paddington Bear. Her dedication to service and a stately funeral procession with echoes of history certainly deserved attention. But the TV catnip came when brothers William and Harry and wives Kate and Meghan, all tensions publicly masked, gathered to greet mourners. Princess Anne provided a memorable note of grace: a deep bow as her mother’s coffin was carried by her.

THE LIVING DEAD

When “The living Dead” airing its final episode on Nov. 20, it marked the end of an era for the quintessential punch-above-your-weight AMC cable network. Just how much that was the case became clear less than two weeks later, when company chairman James Dolan sent a memo to staff saying that CEO Christina Spade was gone after three months and that massive layoffs were on the way. AMC isn’t the only media company or cable network in pain. “We are first and foremost a content company and content monetization mechanisms are messed up,” said Dolan. Shed a tear for the boutique network that gave us “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” and “Better Call Saul,” and cable networks in general.

ELECTION QUIET

With fresh memories of the 2020 election chaos, news organizations prepared for a midterm election night where democracy itself could be in jeopardy. Only… it wasn’t. Sure, there were close elections and control of Congress was not clear for days. While there were a few exceptions, the election went smoothly and most candidates accepted the results. And the story became those results: an unexpectedly strong showing for Democrats that defied history and expectations.