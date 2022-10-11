‘Top, top club’ – Kane reacts to Bayern Munich transfer links

Harry Kane has labeled Bayern Munich a ‘top, top club’ as the Tottenham striker is still linked with a transfer to the Bundesliga giants.

But the 29-year-old has insisted he remains fully focused on Spurs en route to Wednesday night’s crunch Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

AFP Harry Kane scored the Tottenham winner in Brighton on Saturday

Bayern was strongly linked in the summer with a move of the English skipper to replace Robert Lewandowski.

But according to reports, the German team is prepared to wait until 2023, when Kane will then have another year of contract in north London.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic played a move for the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner last month.

And now Kane has had his say on a potential exit, swearing he is only thinking of succeeding on Antonio Conte’s side.

During the press conference before the game against Frankfurt, Kane was asked about his future.

He said: “I am focused on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do my best for us.

AFP Kane has insisted he is fully focused on the Spurs despite being linked with a move to Bayern Munich

“Bayern is definitely a top club.

“But all my concentration is on Tottenham and try to win tomorrow night.”

The Spurs are desperate to tie Kane to a new contract, with Conte urging the attacker to put new terms on paper earlier this season.

He said: “We are talking about a world class striker and a player who is the most representative player for Tottenham at the moment.

“I would definitely want him to sign a new contract.

“But right now it’s very important for me to see him happy, fully involved in this season, fully involved in this project and what we are doing.

“For me this is the most important. Then it’s a decision for the player and the club to make.”

Getty Kane has been in excellent goal form in the Premier League this season

And Conte knows that not extending Kane’s stay will only bolster Bayern’s hopes of landing him, with their CEO Oliver Kahn saying it’s a “dream” to secure his services.

Speak with Sports Image in July he commented: “He is under contract with Tottenham.

“Of course, an absolute top striker, but that is all a dream of the future.”

Kane has had another brilliant start to the season with eight goals in nine Premier League games, including Saturday’s winner in Brighton.