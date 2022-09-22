Top Tips to Make Your Move Abroad Smooth and Simple

Pretty much everyone has experienced a move in their lives, so it’s safe to say that you know how stressful it can be. Even a simple move up into a new neighbourhood can take a lot of time, planning and money. This naturally implies that moving abroad can be crazy!

The best way to make the process more manageable and less chaotic is to do some planning well in advance. Being organised and well-prepared will be your best friend in these situations – here are some tips to help you through it.

Visit Ahead of Time

First of all, if at all possible, try to visit the country you’ll be moving to ahead of time. This will give you the best opportunity to scope out nice neighbourhoods, look for jobs and schools, and even find a home.

It’s a good idea to get a feel for the place you’ll be moving to, and by doing so you’ll be able to figure out what you like (and what you don’t like) about it so you’re prepared ahead of time and not shocked after the move.

Prepare All Your Documents ASAP

There’s a lot of admin that needs to go into an international move, so it’s best you start early in case there are any delays or issues. You’ll need to get your visas and passports in order as early as possible and consider booking flights and hotels too.

Start looking for the best international health insurance, as well as travel insurance for the move – since your regular insurance won’t cover you across the ocean.

Negotiate Your Relocation Package

Some people move abroad because their company has offered them an opportunity in another country. In these cases, they will often receive a relocation package wherein the business covers some of the moving expenses.

If this applies to you, remember that you can negotiate the terms of the package with your company and try to reap the most benefits. For example, if you’d like to take your furniture and belongings with you, ask if your company will pay for the moving costs.

Look for the Best Moving Companies

On that note, when you’re moving abroad, you have to use moving services. If you choose to take all your stuff with you, there’s no other way – it will have to be shipped. In these cases, you want to make sure you work with a reputable and highly rated company to make sure your possessions are well looked after.

Another option is to sell all your stuff and put that money towards starting over in your new home – which many ex-pats prefer to do.

Start Looking for Schools

If you’re a parent, you know how stressful looking for schools can be. While it’s important to visit a school in person, you also don’t want to leave this to the last minute and disrupt your child’s education.

Before the move, spend some time researching schools in the area you’ll be moving to, and get into contact with the headmaster to discuss your child’s options. If you’re moving in the middle of the school year, there might be some complications and you can figure out what will be best for your kids.

Research Your New Home

Another thing you can do to make the process easier and more manageable is to simply do some research. Getting to know more about the country you’ll be moving to can help you feel more comfortable and at ease when you arrive.

Simply look into what you might find interesting about the place – its history, what it’s known for, what the weather is like, what there is to do, etc.

Start Learning the Language and Culture

While you’re doing your research, it would be good for you to start learning more about the culture too, especially if it’s particularly different from what you know.

Most importantly, if English isn’t the main language spoken there, you should start learning the language of your new home. A language barrier can make relocating much harder to cope with, so this is a good step to take.

Create a Moving Budget

We all know how expensive moving can be – which is why creating a moving budget is crucial. Spend some time figuring out everything you’ll need to pay for, and what it might cost you.

Visas, flight tickets, renting a car, hotel rooms, moving services, travel insurance, things you might need to buy, etc. All these will add up!

Create a Monthly Budget

Finally, do your best to figure out as much as you can about what the cost of living is in your new home, and what your general expenses will be like there.

You’ll then be able to estimate a monthly or weekly budget to work with which will help you get an idea of what your finances will look like after moving.