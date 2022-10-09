Top ten highest goalscorers of all time: Ronaldo breaks Bican’s mammoth record

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are on the other side of 30 and still scoring for fun, but has the GOAT debate finally settled?

Manchester United icon Ronaldo has continued his remarkable run of goals since his return to Old Trafford and now has 815 goals.

Ronaldo and Messi still hit the goals

He has already become the top scoring international player, but where does he stand for overall career goals?

The incredible Ronaldo has risen in the all-time charts in recent years and has now overtaken the Austrian-Czech icon Josef Bican.

No one has scored more goals recognized by FIFA than the Portuguese superstar, who has written his name at the top of history’s scoresheets.

Messi has now overtaken the legendary trio of Romario, Ferenc Puskas and Pele to rise to third on the all-time chart, but Ronaldo is now right on top.

So, who else is in the top ten highest goalscorers of all time?

Josef Bican was the best goalscorer of all time until Ronaldo broke his record earlier this year

10. Tulio Maravilha

575 goals (total number of matches unknown) – 1988-2019

A Brazilian journeyman who certainly had an eye for goal.

Retiring only recently, Tulio played for nearly 40 clubs in his career.

9, Uwe Seeler

575+ goals (total number of matches unknown) – 1953-1978

The German superpower was prolific for Hamburger, but struggled to convert his goals into silverware.

He scored twice in his only appearance for Ireland’s Cork Celtic in 1978.

8. Ferenc Deak

576+ goals (total number of matches unknown) – 1940-1957

One of Hungary’s best during their heyday and a legend in its homeland if not so many elsewhere in the world.

Incredibly, during his career with Szentlorinci AC, Deak averaged more than three goals per game.

7. Gerd Muller

734 goals in 793 matches – 1962-1981

The striker’s main goal was the winner in the 1974 World Cup final when Germany defeated the Netherlands 2-1 in Munich.

Müller is also Bayern Munich’s record scorer and has more than double the second best.

6. Ferenc Puskas

746+ goals in 754+ matches – 1943-1966

Another Hungarian icon, Puskas, now lends his name to the award for the best goal of every year.

He made a name for himself in Budapest before confirming his legend with Real Madrid.

Getty Messi celebrates another goal

5. Pele

757 goals in 831 matches – 1957-1977

One of the greatest ever and three-time World Cup winner.

Pele has nearly scored a goal per game in his 656 competitive appearances for Santos, although he claims to have scored more than 1,000 goals in his career.

However, it is generally accepted that hundreds of those goals came during tours or friendlies. Pele will tell you otherwise.

4. Romario

772 goals 994 matches – 1985-2007

Romario led Brazil to World Cup glory in 1994 by scoring five goals in the tournament.

He enjoyed a great career with some of the top clubs around the world.

3. Lionel Messi

781 goals in 989 matches – 2003-present

A true legend, Messi has won numerous trophies associated with his Barcelona goals, including seven Ballon d’Or awards.

Now at PSG, the Argentine has a few more years to add to his remarkable score.

He will be only too happy to prove his few doubters wrong and produce the goods in a different class.

Getty Man United icon Ronaldo has more than 800 career goals

2. Josef Bican

805+ goals in 530+ matches – 1931-1956

With a score of 395 in 217 appearances for Slavia Prague, Bican had claimed the honor of being the best goalscorer of all time in football for over 60 years.

But now he’s finally trumped.

While he is said to have scored a total of nearly 1,500 goals during his playing days, only 805 were recognized by FIFA.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

817 goals in 1,129 games – 2001-present

A modern topper for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now the Red Devils again.

Ronaldo has won everything in the game and is still going strong today, now adding the biggest record ever to his historic career by overtaking Bican.

Ronaldo’s goalscoring record now stands at a staggering 817 after his most recent goal against Everton – his 700th club goal – and he’s not done yet.