Top teams ‘one step ahead’ of Pakistan in T20 batting approach, says chief selector Wasim
“I think maybe there’s not a clear message, or there’s a problem in the lower middle class because they value their wicket a little bit more than they should, which is a problem,” Wasim said. “The collaboration between Shan and Khushdil wasn’t impressive, it didn’t go anywhere. The big advantage while hunting is that they know the target and it’s easier to establish a pattern and plan accordingly.
“If you want to play like that, or play this kind of cricket, then we don’t need better equipped players to come in. You’ll get resources like that anyway. It all comes down to what your game plan is.”
“Every team has its stronger and weaker ones, and ours is bowling; our punching power has to improve to win matches. As a coach [and not as selector]I would like to see Shadab and Nawaz fight higher, and I had this discussion with management, and you will see it happen in the future.
“It might kind of shape the middle order and it’s not because of the change, but based on the skills they bring. Both of them can spin well, hit at a high speed, rotate the shot and speed up the score.”
Wasim was also asked about the reliance on the opening pair in particular, and whether that affected trust with the middle order.
“It sometimes seems like the top order doesn’t trust the middle order, but you can improve on this,” Wasim said. “As a batter you get disappointed, but at the same time you also have to look up to the other group. I’m sure coaches have spoken and this is not a good message that the top two falling wickets results in the whole team getting out. So there needs to be more confidence in the others are shown.”
“Last year there were changes mainly due to injuries and we encountered similar issues again,” said Wasim. “We are constantly monitoring. I would say this is the same team [that will go to the World Cup]but in light of injuries we will certainly consider substitutions if necessary.
“You can’t say anything about changes during a series and if there’s a plan, we don’t talk about it publicly. Because the situation around the injuries is fluid. At the same time, we’ve supported these guys for a year and we will still support them.” But we are investigating who is expected to be fit and who will not be available and who can be a replacement.”