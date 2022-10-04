Top teams ‘one step ahead’ of Pakistan in T20 batting approach, says chief selector Wasim

According to chief selector Mohammad Wasim, the top T20I teams are “a step ahead” of Pakistan in terms of their approach, especially with the bat. He also believes that the top tier, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam in particular, should “show more confidence” in the middle tier so the team can hit the kind of big totals they need at the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup .

Geo Super. "Of course, the kind of cricket "We often talk about the type of cricket we play, and how we should ultimately play the modern form of T20 cricket," Wasim said.. "Of course, the kind of cricket England and a few others they are one step ahead of us in their approach. It will take time for us to be fully transformed into this brand of cricket as you need certain players to be fully ready for that.

“But when you talk about a winning formula, we need our middle order to complement the top order. We’ve had success with it too. Our [2021 T20] World Cup went well, our home series were good, and our success rate has been up. Right now the best policy for us is to mix and match [the batting approach].”

One of the most scrutinized issues has been Pakistan’s highest order method, particularly in determining a total. The top three of Rizwan, Babar and Fakhar Zaman have often worked their way through an innings, hitting deep and leaving fewer balls for the more free-scoring mid-range batters. When hunting, the approach often comes true. However, when setting goals, Pakistan was usually just around, if not below par.

“That is reflected in my selection, but whatever the final strategy is, it is up to the captain and the coach,” said Wasim. “The vision of my selection is based on the idea that if the low value wickets are used in the lower middle class we can get better results. We did see some valuable contributions from Asif. [Ali]Khushdili [Shah] and Iftikhar [Ahmed]but I think we need to have more consistency from them.”

In the deciding final, T20I against England, which Pakistan lost by 67 runs after conceding 209, they were 33 for 3 when Shan Masood and Khushdil came together. They added 53 runs together, but needed 7.1 overs to score them, leaving the batters in huge demand.

“I think maybe there’s not a clear message, or there’s a problem in the lower middle class because they value their wicket a little bit more than they should, which is a problem,” Wasim said. “The collaboration between Shan and Khushdil wasn’t impressive, it didn’t go anywhere. The big advantage while hunting is that they know the target and it’s easier to establish a pattern and plan accordingly.

“If you want to play like that, or play this kind of cricket, then we don’t need better equipped players to come in. You’ll get resources like that anyway. It all comes down to what your game plan is.”

One of the possible ways around the problem is by having spin bowling all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz hit higher on a more regular basis, at four or five.

“Every team has its stronger and weaker ones, and ours is bowling; our punching power has to improve to win matches. As a coach [and not as selector]I would like to see Shadab and Nawaz fight higher, and I had this discussion with management, and you will see it happen in the future.

“It might kind of shape the middle order and it’s not because of the change, but based on the skills they bring. Both of them can spin well, hit at a high speed, rotate the shot and speed up the score.”

Wasim was also asked about the reliance on the opening pair in particular, and whether that affected trust with the middle order.

“It sometimes seems like the top order doesn’t trust the middle order, but you can improve on this,” Wasim said. “As a batter you get disappointed, but at the same time you also have to look up to the other group. I’m sure coaches have spoken and this is not a good message that the top two falling wickets results in the whole team getting out. So there needs to be more confidence in the others are shown.”

England’s games are over and now Pakistan will play a triangular series in New Zealand, with Bangladesh as the third team, and then head to the World Cup in Australia. But it is rumored that there could be a few changes in the squad before the marquee. Like in 2021.

“Last year there were changes mainly due to injuries and we encountered similar issues again,” said Wasim. “We are constantly monitoring. I would say this is the same team [that will go to the World Cup]but in light of injuries we will certainly consider substitutions if necessary.