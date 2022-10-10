Top surgeon jumps to the defence of Dr Charlie Teo

A world-leading neurosurgeon has joined the defense Dr. Charlie Teo to describe him as world class as he fights to end restrictions on operating in Australia.

In the last 15 months, Dr. Teo was unable to operate without written approval from a fellow surgeon due to restrictions imposed on him by the Medical Council of NSW after the body received three complaints.

As former patients and their families come out in support of the controversial surgeon, an international specialist has submitted a submission to the NSW Medical Council calling for the decision to be overturned after seeing Dr. Teo in action.

Associate Professor Yeo Tseng Tsai, head of neurosurgery at Singapore’s National University Hospital, invited Dr Teo to operate on brain tumor patients, despite his reputation among Australian peers as ‘a bit of a maverick and a showman’.

Dr. Teo operated on five to six patients with very difficult brain tumors, all of which resulted in ‘really excellent results’ under Dr. Tsai’s supervision. Sunday Telegraph reported.

There is growing support for controversial brain surgeon Dr. Charlie Teo (pictured with his partner Traci Griffiths)

‘I admit I lost all my skepticism about him then and there.

“Seeing is believing, as they say, and I realized then that I was now observing one of the great technical neurosurgeons in the world performing at a truly world-class level at our own university hospital in Singapore,” said Dr. Tsai in his post.

“My experience with him, even in these cases with a less than fantastic result, was that he was always very upfront and honest with the patient and relatives before the operation, so we had no problems at all with relatives and patients when the post the result was less than we expected as a very good bond of trust had been built up with them.’

Dr. Teo received no payment for his week-long stay in public hospital patients in Singapore.

Dr. Tsai admitted that a few cases had results that were “not really good,” and that he had conflicting opinions with Dr. Teo about several cases about whether he should operate.

‘In most of them he turned out to be right in the end,’ he wrote.

The submission comes as more families of Dr. Teo’s former patients jump to his defense.

They include the family of teenager Milli Lucas, whom Dr. Teo underwent two surgeries before the West Australian 14-year-old lost his brave battle in January 2021.

The family of teen Milli Lucas (pictured with Dr Teo before she died in 2021) are among those who have spoken out in support of the surgeon

Head of neurosurgery at Singapore’s National University Hospital Associate Professor Yeo Tseng Tsai (pictured) described Dr. Teo as ‘one of the great technical neurosurgeons’

“Poor Charlie, seriously just let the man do his job Australia,” Milli’s mother Monica Smirk recently wrote on Facebook.

She says that Dr. Teo gave their family two extra years with Milli that they wouldn’t have had otherwise.

“I know the neurosurgeons in Australia think he’s a cowboy and think he’s taking things just a little bit extra … but that should be left to the patient to choose,” Smirk told news.com.au.

‘I feel sorry for the people in Australia who want to be neurosurgeons and are unable to learn from the best in the world.’

Dr. Teo is believed to have taken part in operations in South Africa, Spain and Switzerland despite being restricted in Australia.

He recently revealed that despite the decision, he made ‘daily’ phone calls begging for his help.

He claims ‘jealous’ colleagues prevented him from carrying out his ‘miracle’ surgeries in Australia.

Renowned neurosurgeon Charlie Teo, 64, is unable to operate without the written permission of a fellow surgeon due to restrictions imposed on him by the Medical Council of NSW after receiving three complaints

“It’s gang warfare,” said Dr. Teo recently to 2GB host Chris Smith.

‘It is purely based on professional jealousy. Even a governing body has said I’m a competent surgeon.’

‘It all started from nameless, faceless, cowardly people going to the media, making allegations and making up stories about me to try and destroy my reputation.

‘If I’m as bad as surgeons say I am, if I’m offering people false hope and false promises, then come out and say it… and put a face to the accusations.’

Dr. Teo must provide a monthly log of patient names and procedures and seek a second opinion from another neurosurgeon before performing rare brain diseases.