‘Top secret’ drone-blocking technology ‘will be deployed in London for Queen’s funeral’

A no-fly zone has been imposed over London, with security forces deploying advanced technology to prevent drones from flying near the Queen’s funeral.

In what will be one of the largest security operations in British history, Scotland Yard pulls out all the stops to ensure today’s service and procession runs smoothly.

At least 10,000 police officers, including 2,000 from across the UK, will guard central London today and the 23-mile route to Windsor Castle.

On the ground, many roads and bridges will be closed to traffic, and 23 miles of barriers have been put in place to contain crowds expected to reach into the tens of thousands.

No risks are taken in the air, with the Civil Aviation Authority establishing a no-fly zone over the capital – this includes the ban on drones.

To help enforce these security forces, they have deployed top secret anti-drone devices in central London ahead of service today, it is reported.

A police officer stands on the roof of a building in Westminster yesterday. Security forces have reportedly placed anti-drone devices on London’s rooftops to stop drones

These machines, which work by blocking signals between drones and their pilots, are set up on the rooftops around Westminster, the Telegraph reports.

It stems from concern that terrorists or people seeking to disrupt the event, either by targeting the crowd or the procession itself, could do so from the air.

The first step to make sure this doesn’t happen was to set up a no-fly zone that will be in effect until after today’s funeral.

The deputy deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Stuart Cundy, has asked anyone who sees unauthorized drones to contact police.

My request to the public if they are in London on Monday and they have concerns or they think someone is flying a drone, please speak to one of the many police officers on the road so we can deal with it right away. ‘ he said.

34 arrests have already been made in the run-up to the event, while 11 people have been charged with flying drones since last week when they shouldn’t have.

It comes as security forces maintain the safety of the numerous heads of state, world leaders, royalty and foreign dignitaries attending the funeral, as well as the thousands of members of the public who will come out to see it.

DAC Cundy, the man in charge of the operation, said the force would use “all available tools and tactics.”

The senior officer told reporters that the “hugely complex” police operation is the largest in the force’s history, surpassing the 2012 London Olympics, which saw up to 10,000 police officers a day.

Rank-and-file will line the streets, supported by armed officers on the ground and snipers on rooftops. Helicopters and CCTV will help commanders view the crowd from the air.

About 10,000 police officers have been called in to secure Westminster and the 23-mile processional route to Windsor

Mr Cundy said: ‘This will be the biggest police event the Met Police have ever undertaken. As a single event, it’s bigger than the 2012 Olympics, it’s bigger than the Platinum Jubilee weekend. The range of officers, police officers and all those who support the operation is truly immense.’

Drones are known to be used in major operations, while facial recognition software has been used in London. DAC Cundy declined to rule out their use, citing operational reasons, but added that they would use “all the tactics and tools” they needed to protect the capital.

Motorcycle attendants, the Met’s horse department, dog teams and the naval unit will be in attendance. The force will also use more than 22 miles of barriers in central London alone to control crowds and keep key areas safe.

And specialized units of the SAS are expected to be present to assist in an attack.

An armed police officer stands guard as people leave a prayer and reflection service for Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London last Friday, September 9.

A police officer looks through the sight of a sniper rifle on Tuesday from the roof of St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, where Queen Elizabeth II lies at rest

Former head of royalty protection Dai Davies said: “The SAS and those trained in rapid counter-terrorist response will also be involved.

“They will be strategically placed in military barracks and around the capital and will be the ultimate line of defense there if an attack comes.

‘The greatest risk is individuals’ lone wolf or knife attacks, which are more difficult to predict. There is always the risk of a car attack, although there will be barriers that make this more difficult.’

Tomorrow morning, the King’s Guard will begin their final vigil over the Queen’s casket at 6am, while Westminster Hall closes at 8:30am. The doors of Westminster Abbey, just over the road, open at 8am.

At 9:00 a.m., Big Ben will hit clear before the bell’s hammer is covered with a thick leather pad to muffle his blows for the rest of the day.

At 10:35 am the coffin is placed in a state coach and taken to Westminster Abbey, where it arrives at 10:52 am.

A bell will chime 96 times before the service, reflecting the years of Queen Elizabeth’s life. The service, Buckingham Palace says, will pay tribute to the Queen’s remarkable reign and lifelong service as head of state, nation and Commonwealth.

The televised funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., led by the Dean of Westminster and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

After the State Hearse is coached from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, the Queen’s coffin will be transported west along the south edge of Hyde Park in central London, before passing Queens Gate and down Cromwell Road. It then goes along Talgarth Road via the Hammersmith Flyover, Great West Road (A4) and Great South West Road (A30). It continues on the A30 then takes the A308 to make the final leg of the journey to Shaw Farm Gate outside Windsor Castle where it will be met by the procession which will take it along the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel

The service, which will be shown live on the BBC and ITV, as well as 150 cinemas across the UK, is expected to be seen by as many as 4.1 billion people worldwide.

At 11:55 a.m., the nation will observe a two-minute silence, followed by a rendition of the Last Post. The funeral officially ends at 12 noon.

After the service, the Queen’s coffin is placed on the back of the Imperial gun carriage at 12:15 PM. A funeral procession then passes through Parliament Square, Whitehall, Constitution Hill and the Mall to arrive at Wellington Arch at 1pm.

The coffin will then travel to St George’s Chapel in Windsor, where it will arrive at 3.15pm, allowing the public to pay their respects.

At 4 p.m. there will be a televised commitment service, led by the Dean of Windsor, during which the Imperial State Crown, scepter and orb will be removed from the casket by the Crown Jeweler.

A lone piper will then play a lament as Her Majesty is lowered into the Royal Vault.

At 7:30 PM, King Charles and the Queen’s relatives return to St. George’s Chapel for a private funeral service, where the new monarch will scatter the earth on her coffin.