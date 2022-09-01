Top-secret AFL Grand Final entertainment support acts leaked

<!–

G Flip, Temper Trap, Goanna and footy anthem troubadour Mike Brady will support Robbie Williams during the AFL Grand Final, The Herald Sun has reported.

The British icon confirmed he will perform at this year’s halftime show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after AFL’s Executive General Manager Kylie Rogers told him he is the ‘best performer in the world’.

An AFL spokesperson said the full lineup will be announced shortly.

“We are working on the final pieces of a great Australian line-up as we return to the MCG and 100,000 fans for the first time in two years,” they told the publication.

It is not known whether any of the supporting acts will be playing in Robbie’s band or performing separately.

It was revealed last week that it was a simple comment that changed the former Take That star’s mind about taking the gig after nearly a decade of turning it down.

G Flip comes to Robbie at the MCG.

The English singer-songwriter, 48, was convinced after receiving an amazing compliment from the AFL’s Executive General Manager, Kylie Rogers.

“You are the best artist in the world and we are the best game. We should do something together,” Rogers reportedly told the star backstage after An Evening with Robbie at the Rod Laver Arena in May, The Herald Sun reported.

That opened up a discussion that led to the pop star eventually accepting the job.

The Temper Trap also plays the iconic gig at the AFL halftime show

Robbie confirmed the good news of his upcoming appearance on The Herald Sun in July.

“I’m so excited to be performing in front of all the fans, on the hallowed turf of the MCG, for the biggest game of the year,” he said.

“Can’t wait to see you all on that last Saturday in September,” added the hitmaker Let Me Entertain You.

