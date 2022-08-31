Top Republicans tell Pentagon to DROP National Guard vaccine rule affecting 45,000 troops

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin instituted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for National Guard troops late last year, with a June 30, 2022 deadline for troops to either have CDC-mandated shots — or risk losing by being paid. and get trained

House Republicans sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday, demanding that he lift the COVID-19 vaccine mandate that they say has kept about 45,000 National Guard inactive since late June.

The memo, obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, was written by Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida – a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the first green beret elected to Congress.

It has been signed by more than a dozen of his colleagues, including GOP conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik and Republican Study Committee leader, Rep. Jim Banks.

They are calling on Austin to immediately lift the vaccine mandate in light of the staff shortage across the military and the harrowing progress in rival nation forces like China.

“All of this is happening against the background of a recruitment and retention crisis that military services have not seen in decades,” the letter warns.

National Guard troops who have not received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine by June 30, 2022 will be threatened with, or actively excluded from, federally funded deployment and receive payment, according to the Pentagon’s late 2021 vaccine order They are also not allowed to participate in training exercises in which vaccinated military personnel participate.

That affects about 10 percent of armed forces that have not been vaccinated or are awaiting approval for waivers.

“Our military has been crippled by the restrictive COVID-19 policies implemented by the Defense Department under the Biden administration,” Waltz told DailyMail.com.

Waltz, himself a National Guardsman, warned that the military could “lose hundreds of highly trained, specialized and skilled active duty members that our nation has invested millions in training if this mandate is not lifted.”

“At a time when our adversaries, including China, are rapidly expanding and modernizing their militaries, why should the Defense Department continue to pursue policies that reduce military recruitment, retention and readiness?” he added.

More than a dozen other House Republicans signed the message to Austin, including House GOP conference chairman Rep. Elise Stefanik (left) and Republican Study Committee chair, Rep. Jim Banks (right)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new COVID-19 pandemic guidelines earlier this month that largely emphasized individual decisions and leveled out the differences in rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans.

The CDC has withdrawn its quarantine requirement for people exposed to the virus and has withdrawn from testing people without symptoms in an effort to “minimize the individual and societal health impacts of COVID-19 by focusing on sustainable measures.” .

Citing this, House Republicans asked Austin, “Why not also ease the pressure on our already faltering military recruiting and retention efforts by factoring in these new data, as the CDC has done in their new guidelines, and the COVID -19 Ministry of Defense directive to be revised? vaccine mandate?’

“DoD should follow the CDC’s lead and end discrimination between vaccinated and unvaccinated military personnel now that science has shown that there is no difference in health recommendations between the two groups,” the letter states.

Lawmakers argue the mandate is ineffective against the coronavirus, citing the “millions of dollars and years of training” spent by specialized forces now being forced into inactivity.

About 45,000 National Guard members are unable to participate in critical training in support of their federal missions due to a vaccine mandate that does not slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, their letter read.

“Statutory orders must be followed by our military, but it is also the duty of the military officers and Department of Defense officials appointed over them to carefully reconsider any standing order that has been declared invalid as the facts change on the ground.” .’

On a more focused scale, Waltz asked Austin to consider whether “military specialties or professions” could be exempted from the vaccine mandate and whether the Pentagon has considered the long-term effects the mandate would have on current recruiting issues.

House Republicans letter also focuses on definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ – Austin asks if it will shift based on updated guidelines on booster shots, and if natural immunity can be taken into account for recovery or treatment from COVID-19 .

The letter follows a similar effort in July led by Waltz and Rep. Mike Gallagher, who pushed Austin to drop the mandate.

But the Pentagon chief confirmed his support for it earlier this year in letters to seven GOP governors who took legal action over the policy.

“To ensure we maintain a healthy and ready military force capable of our mission to defend this nation and protect the American people, vaccination against COVID-19 is an essential requirement for military preparedness,” Austin wrote.

That was months before the vaccine deadline went into effect.

DailyMail.com contacted the Pentagon on Wednesday for comment.