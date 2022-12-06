Top Republican uncovers investigation into Biden’s’secret’ oil deal with Saudis

<!–

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are investigating a backroom deal between the Biden administration and Saudi Arabia to boost oil production that they say has been shunning domestic production.

“This committee has a responsibility to expose the facts surrounding backdoor deals made by President Biden or his emissaries. The president favors foreign sources over domestic sources – all for political purposes,” Representative James Comer, R-Ky., wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“If his administration engages in market manipulations through back doors with hostile nations while endangering our national security to secure more favorable election terms for Democrats, the American people have a right to know.”

Comer cited a New York Times story of October on how White House officials used back-channels to strike a deal in the spring for OPEC+ to boost its oil production.

When President Biden announced his trip to Saudi Arabia in June, he believed the deal to ramp up production had already been made and that the trip would “reinforce a Saudi commitment to persuading OPEC to increase oil production.”

Biden then met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July, sparking outrage over the meeting with a human rights violator and the man known to be involved in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Biden had long promised to make Khashoggi a “pariah.”

During the visit, Biden was seen in a viral photo with his fist against bin Salman.

According to the secret proposal, OPEC+ would ramp up production for several months and ramp it up again in September ahead of the midterm elections. Instead, on October 5, the Saudis dropped a bombshell on the Biden administration that they would cut oil production instead to raise fuel prices by two million barrels a day.

A week later, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud confirmed that the US had asked the Saudis to “postpone” production cuts until after the midterm elections.

On Sunday, OPEC+, which includes Russia, agreed to maintain that target.

In the letter, Comer asks for documents and communications related to the deal and for a transcribed interview with Amos Hochstein, the government’s special envoy and coordinator for international affairs at the State Department.

The Biden administration reacted furiously to the announced budget cuts, with the president promising to “rethink” the US relationship with the Saudis.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby accused the Saudis of working to “increase Russian revenues and dilute the effectiveness of sanctions.”

Gas prices that hit $5 a gallon in the summer and inflation highs not seen in 40 years left the White House confused and demanding that oil companies increase production, after months of increasing regulation, interrupting oil production. and gas leases on federal lands and waters and canceling the Keystone XL pipeline in the name of fighting climate change.