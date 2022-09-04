Top Republican says the president has ‘a different set of rules that apply to him’

<!–

The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said he would not have passed classified documents, but defended former President Donald Trump because he has “different rules.”

“I have lived in the secret world for most of my professional career. Personally, I wouldn’t,” Texas Representative Michael McCaul told ABC This Week host Martha Raddatz Sunday morning.

“But I’m not the president,” he continued. “He has other rules that apply to him.”

McCaul explained that former President Trump had the ability to release information “in the blink of an eye,” which is essentially true because presidents have constitutional authority to do so.

House Foreign Affairs Committee senior GOP member Michael McCaul said he would not have taken classified information from the White House as Donald Trump did

THE LATEST ON WHAT THE FBI FIND IN ITS MAR-A-LAGO RIDGE – 1,673 magazines, newspapers or other print media – 47 empty folders marked as ‘classified’ – 39 empty folders marked ‘Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide’ – 14 items of clothing or gifts – 33 untitled books – 11,198 government documents or photos without classification marks

Donald Trump took thousands of materials from the White House last year when he left office — in violation of the Presidential Records Act, which requires all presidential materials to be kept by the National Archives.

The FBI seized empty folders containing secret tags, clothing, books and government photos during their raid on Mar-a-Lago, according to a new inventory list released by a judge on Friday.

Among the items listed in the documents released Friday are 47 empty folders found in Trump’s office marked “classified” and more than 1,500 magazines, newspapers, press articles and other print media from around his home. .

The list shows that several folders found during the raid had classified marks, but there was no content in them. Magazine and news articles were also picked up.

At least 14 items found in the raid were clothing or gift items.

86 empty folders were also found with ‘classified’ banners and other labels such as ‘Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide’.

By far the largest composition of the seized materials was photos and documents without classification marks, of which more than 11,000 were found and taken from Trump’s estate.

The inventory list of items released Friday comes the same week that the DOJ released an image of documents scattered across the floor of Mar-a-Lago, many including “secret” and “top secret” labels.

Presidents have the ability to declassify information, as do officials designated as “original classification authorities” within federal departments and agencies.

In these situations, the officials are supposed to exercise the power of the president.

There are executive orders outlining the process for declassification, including ensuring that agencies and departments interested in the classified information are consulted.

There are also specific procedures for removing classification marks on documents.

It’s not clear what, if any, was done to declassify the materials Trump had in his Mar-a-Lago residence seized by the FBI during his raid last month. However, thousands of documents did not have classification marks and hundreds of others did.