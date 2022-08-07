Top Republican donor says he believes Donald Trump WILL NOT run in 2024

A prominent GOP donor who gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns says he doesn’t believe the former president will run for the White House again in 2024.

Instead, Dallas businessman Doug Deason said he could see Trump anoint Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to take on the national MAGA torch.

He spoke to DailyMail.com in the offices of his financial empire shortly before the former president arrived to address conservatives in Dallas.

Once again, Trump delighted the crowd by following the idea of ​​a 2024 run without confirming that he would definitely hold up.

Deason said Trump had a lot to lose by fleeing.

“I think Donald Trump is enjoying life,” he said. “And I think he’s in a position to be the power broker.

“He’s the king maker and why would he want to go back and fool him all the time and take all the responsibility and not build his empire?

“He had to go back to help rebuild it and you know why let it deteriorate?

‘Why would it fall apart again? Because he’s being attacked just like he was.

“And he can be the kingmaker without being the king.”

Deason said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would do a great job at the White House. And he said voters would get a “twofer” with his wife Casey, who is deeply involved in her husband’s campaign and acts as a strong advocate for his policies.

Trump maintains a strong hold on the Republican Party base.

Deason’s comments will thus be seen as a hint to the former president that powerful party supporters would rather see him step aside than risk defeat.

Deason was a key player in helping Trump secure Texas. He co-chaired the state’s Trump Victory Fund in 2020, and in 2016, he and his father Darwin Deason donated more than $900,000 to help elect Trump and other Republicans.

This time, he said he was not turning his back on Trump, who he said would still likely win the Republican nomination if he decided to run.

But he talked about the appeal of DeSantis and his wife Casey.

“I think Ron DeSantis would be Donald Trump without all the baggage.

“I mean, Donald J. Trump had the best policy of any president in my life, including President Reagan.

“But you know he can be petty about things, and he wouldn’t let things go. And you know, you love it and hate it.’

Deason has been fundraising for DeSantis as he campaigns for another term as Florida governor.

The rise of 43-year-old DeSantis on the national scene has sparked rumors that he could be a change of the generation guard.

His efforts to keep Florida open during the pandemic and his leadership role in the country’s cultural wars have kept him in the headlines.

As a result, polls consistently place him second to Trump (albeit a distant one) when Republicans are asked who they want as their candidate in 2024.

Deason, who advised Trump on criminal justice reform, said DeSantis would be a more inclusive leader.

“He’ll sit and listen and get people to participate, and he won’t dominate a conversation,” he said, contrasting that approach with Trump.

“I think Ron would make a great president.”

And it comes as part of a package, he said.

“I think Melania was a great first lady, but she didn’t get the respect she deserved.

Casey DeSantis is stylish. She is a nice spokesperson for him. She is deeply involved in his campaigns.

“You’re getting a twofer, that’s what you get.”

If Trump does, Deason continued, he would win the primaries, but risk losing the general election due to his persistent claims that the 2020 vote was rigged.

“You know, it doesn’t even matter. It’s totally irrelevant,” he said.

“If it’s stolen, there’s no cure. There has never been a repair to fix that.

“And whether it’s stolen or not, whatever you believe, it doesn’t matter. He just shouldn’t talk about it anymore.’

On Saturday, Trump got a boost from attendees at CPAC Texas in Dallas. An unscientific poll of grassroots conservatives showed he remains the most popular candidate.

In fact, the result showed that he had increased his lead over DeSantis from a straw poll conducted in Florida (the home of DeSantis) in February.

Conservatives will publish the results of their straw poll on CPAC Texas on Saturday. If Trump doesn’t join, DeSantis would be their overwhelming choice

The results show that Trump is strengthening his grip on the conservative grassroots. He increased his lead over runner-up DeSantis to 45 points since the last poll in February

“So you know how the mainstream media has been telling us that influence in the party is waning,” pollster Jim McLaughlin said as he revealed the results. ‘Not at all.

“In fact, he’s more popular than ever.”

However, other recent polls — from a wider section of the party — suggest that about half of Republicans are ready to go ahead and pick another candidate.

And Trump showed no signs of giving up on his allegations of voter fraud during his speech to the conference. He again claimed he won the 2020 election while teasing a possible 2024 run.

I ran twice. I won twice and did much better the second time than the first and got millions and millions more votes than in 2016 and also got more votes by far than any sitting president in our country’s history,” he said under a wildfire. applause.

“And now we may have to do it again.”