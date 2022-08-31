Top Republican calls Mar-a-Lago raid ‘Russia hoax 2.0’: Elise Stefanik tears into ‘absurd’ DOJ leaks

<!–

A senior Republican on Wednesday denounced the attack on Mar-a-Lago as part of a plot to target Joe Biden’s likely 2024 election opponent, accusing the media of applauding a second “Russia hoax.”

And Elise Stefanik, the third-highest Republican in the House, said leaks justifying the operation would not be enough to protect the FBI and the Justice Department from scrutiny.

It comes after court documents revealed more information about why the FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, and growing evidence of an attempt to obstruct justice.

The new revelations, in a Tuesday night report, sparked angry outbursts from Trump loyalists on a witch hunt.

“This is Russia hoax 2.0 with the typical loyal media henchmen,” Stefanik said in a statement to Axios.

“The latest leaked justification that started out as nuclear codes has now turned into what Joe Biden’s corrupt agencies think the media will describe as the loyal stenographers that they are.”

Leaks shortly after the raid claimed nuclear secrets were among the documents Trump transferred to Mar-a-Lago when he left office.

A Tuesday night filing by the Justice Department included a photo of classified documents recovered from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home during a raid earlier this month.

Since then, court records have made no mention of this. But they have revealed that agents seized boxes and containers containing more than 100 classified records during the August 8 search.

They also found classified documents stored in Trump’s office, according to Tuesday’s filing.

It contained a photograph of some of the papers and their colored cover pages indicating their classified status.

Some are marked ‘TOP SECRET//SCI’ with bright yellow edges and one marked ‘SECRET//SCI’ with a rust colored edge, all on a patterned carpet.

It comes after a redacted affidavit — detailing part of the Justice Department’s case for asking for the search — was published last Friday, raising concerns that spies and sources could be compromised if the secretive information would fall into the wrong hands.

But Stefanik hinted that this wouldn’t protect the agencies if Republicans regained Congress in the midterm elections.

“If the media thinks that an absurdly redacted statement and leaks will stop congressional oversight, they are wrong,” she said.

The fact is that the Biden White House is using the Justice Department and the FBI as political weapons of Joe Biden and the Democrats’ campaigns to target Biden’s most likely opponent in 2024.

“These are the same agencies that were caught illegally interfering in the 2020 presidential campaign when they told social media companies to keep the Hunter Biden laptop out of hell.”

Agents stand guard outside Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8 as the FBI searched the property

“Mar-a-Lago is a historic 58-bedroom, 33-bathroom mansion on 17 acres of land stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway,” the suit emphasizes. A DOJ official was shown a storage area where government documents were kept in addition to clothing

The above timeline highlights just some of former President Donald Trump’s battles with the National Archives since he left office, including an unrelated court battle with the Jan. 6 commission.

Trump himself has led the way by portraying the investigation as a partisan operation.

“Awful way the FBI threw documents indiscriminately during the Mar-a-Lago raid (perhaps it was me doing it!), then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” he wrote. him on his Truth Social platform.

‘Did you think they wanted them to be a secret? Luckily I released it!’

None of the back and forth has clarified a question at the heart of the mystery: why did Trump want to stick with classified documents and other presidential data.

“The former president’s counsel gave no explanation as to why boxes of government documents, including 38 documents with classification markings, nearly five months after the production of the 15 boxes and almost a year and a half after the administration ended,” the latest filing said.