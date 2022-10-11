Top premium beauty deals in the Prime Early Access sale include BaByliss, OPI and Vera Wang EDP

Advertisement

Hairdryers, body hair removal tools and skin care devices have evolved a lot in recent years, making it easier and faster than ever before to look your best.

If your beauty gadget is more than a few years old, now is the time to upgrade because the Prime Early Access Sale makes it more affordable to upgrade to a device that makes morning prep a much more pleasant process.

Some of the standout sales deals include a frizz busting ionic hair dryer for $37 and a close shave at home electric razor at the massively discounted price of $23.99.

These are our top picks beauty equipment deals in addition to a reduced price premium products to use with them.

Can you get beautiful curls at home without heat damage? This is possible with this ingenious BaByliss curling iron! The titanium barrel uses far infrared heat and heats the hair shaft from within for damage-free styling. Use it to achieve both loose shiny waves and a textured curl and say goodbye to dull straight hair. Store It’s as good as the famous Dream Coat spray for on-the-spot smoothing, taming and de-frizzing. Omega 3s and avocado oil absorb quickly and transform hair texture. Best of all, it doesn’t need to be heat activated. Store Style, dry and volumize your hair in one step with the updated version of the original best-selling REVLON volumizer. The volumizer results in less heat damage as the heat passes through the brush and leaves you with smooth, bouncy hair unlike hair flattened by a flat iron. Store

Since this is Eaui de Parfum, it has a fresh, long-lasting scent that will keep you smelling great all day long. The chic fragrance combines stylish, elegant floral notes with notes of sandalwood to give an exotic touch. Store Make hair removal faster and with less after-effects. Speed ​​and smoothness come from three ultra-sharp floating blades. Hypoallergenic stainless steel blades help prevent irritation and razor bumps on sensitive skin, even the bikini area. Store Dry hair quickly, even thick hair, with this professional hair dryer with a high-speed motor up to 18,000 rpm. It releases negative ions that absorb moisture and prevent frizz, leaving your hair looking smooth and shiny all day long. Store

This ensures the long-lasting character of gel nails in the easy-to-apply convenience of regular polish. It can take up to seven days. This coconut shade is the ideal starting place to copy Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nail trend. Store Scented with warm and seductive dark rum, this will wake you up and start your talk in style. But it’s also great for the skin, as moisturizing glycerin and amino acid technology work to hydrate and purify. Store This fast-acting, effective spot treatment contains salicylic acid, sulfur and zinc oxide to absorb oil and unclog pores. More than 25,000 shoppers have left five-star reviews, claiming it clears up spots overnight. Store

This clever beauty gadget will cleanse your face more deeply than ever before. Afterwards, it doubles as a dual-purpose massager, to be used in conjunction with the FOREO app for amazing anti-aging results Store This product goes to work while you sleep for “miracle” results, according to satisfied Amazon shoppers. It is formulated with active ingredients such as Sleep biome and nourishing Squalane to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and increase luminosity and luminosity. Store Do you want your skin to glow every day? This is a dual purpose scrub that exfoliates and moisturizes in one. Lactic acid and salicylic acid smooth the rough, bumpy texture and massage away dead skin cells to remove impurities for a balanced and deep clean. Now half price! Store

This is one of the best selling liners in the world. The fine marker-like tip provides precise application for everyone from beginners to professionals. It also makes it easier to create more looks, from precise thin lines to wide sweeps. Store Enjoy a professional level of exfoliation from the comfort of your own home and feel consistently smoother than ever. Perfectly calibrated vacuum suction increases circulation and activates the skin’s natural healing process that stimulates collagen and elastin Store This elegantly packaged shaving set is the perfect gift for men, containing pre-shave beard oil, shaving cream, shaving brush and aftershave balm. Every step takes care of the skin and ensures a clean shave. It is an upgrade from other aftershaves and has a sexy scent. Store