Top official calls for Fed to hold its nerve on inflation

A senior Federal Reserve official has warned the US central bank to hold its own as it tries to tame rising inflation, adding its name to a long list of policymakers taking an aggressive tone about future rate hikes.

Fed vice-chairman Lael Brainard boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve would vote for a third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike at its meeting later this month, when she said “to curb inflation.”

Brainard said the Fed needed to maintain public confidence in its ability to control inflation over the long term. But she added that at some point, the risk of too tight monetary policy would become more of a concern.

Brainard’s strong intervention, widely seen as a dove on monetary policy, comes as investors raised their bets on another 0.75 percentage point gain when the Fed meets on Sept. 21. Futures markets on Wednesday implied an 81 percent chance that the Fed will opt for another hefty hike.

Expectations of further sharp rate hikes by the Fed have pushed up the dollar in recent months, adding downward pressure on other major currencies.

A measure of the dollar against six other counterparts is up nearly 15 percent in 2022.

At the same time, the widening gap between the Fed’s tightening program and the Bank of Japan’s continued implementation of ultra-easy monetary policy has pushed the yen to its lowest level in 24 years. The currency has fallen by a fifth this year to continue through ¥144 against the dollar.

Brainard said the Fed’s recent rate hikes had started to cool some sectors of the US economy, but she warned it would be many months of low inflation before the central bank would consider moving to a less aggressive approach.

The Fed would need to “go through several months of low monthly inflation readings to make sure” that price growth slowed toward the central bank’s target of 2 percent, it added.

Brainard’s focus on inflation expectations underscores the Fed’s fear that continued high inflation will lead to a vicious circle, with companies raising prices and workers demanding higher wages. That could force the central bank to be even more aggressive and cause further economic pain.

Brainard also stressed that global factors can also help to reduce inflation. “The disinflationary process here at home should be bolstered by weaker demand and tightening in many other countries,” she said. “This is particularly the case as Europe faces downside risks to activity and a severe energy shortage caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine, and as China maintains its zero-covid approach against a backdrop of weaker consumption.”

The US job market remains tight, with an unemployment rate of 3.7 percent in August, nearly a multi-decade low.

In an interview with the Financial Times this week, Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin said he generally prefers to act faster. [on interest rates] rather than slower, as long as you don’t accidentally break anything along the way.”

Echoing Fed Chair Jay Powell’s aggressive message delivered last month in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Brainard said on Wednesday that monetary policy should be restrictive “for some time to instill confidence that inflation is going down to meet the target.” to achieve”.