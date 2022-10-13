Top Nile Cruises packages (Nile cruise vacation packages)

Are you looking for the best Nile cruise packages? Look no further because we have the perfect vacation package for you. Our Nile cruise packages are tailored to meet your needs and budget so that you can enjoy a fabulous cruise down the Nile River. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing getaway or an action-packed adventure, we have the perfect Nile cruise package for you. So what are you waiting for? Check out our top picks below and start planning your dream vacation today.

12 days Package from Cairo Nile Cruise



We’ve got the perfect package for those looking to explore the River Nile in style. Their 12-day/11-night cruise from Cairo to Luxor includes luxurious accommodations on the Movenpick Darakum Nile Cruise, daily full board and visits to all the highlights of Cairo and Luxor. The package is offered to start from $2799

The trip begins in Cairo, where you’ll have the opportunity to explore all the city’s highlights. You’ll visit the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Sphinx, and the Egyptian Museum, among other sites. You’ll also have some free time to wander around and visit the city.

After a few days in Cairo, you’ll board the Movenpick Darakum Nile Cruise to sail down to Luxor. You’ll be treated to 5-star accommodations during your time on board, with LCD TVs and mini-bars in every room. You’ll also enjoy delicious meals from our world-class chefs, including international and local cuisine. In addition, there will be plenty of opportunities to relax and take in the scenery from one of our three outdoor decks.

Once you arrive in Luxor, you’ll have the chance to explore this ancient city’s highlights. You’ll visit Valley of the Kings, Valley of the Queens, Hatshepsut Temple, Karnak Temple Complex, and more. You’ll also have some free time to wander around luxury shops.

8 Days Perfect Package by MS/ Semiramis II Nile Cruise from Luxor

For eight days, you’ll travel in style, comfort, and luxury, taking in all Egypt offers. The packages start from $ 1485 per person

Day One: Your journey begins in Luxor, where you’ll board the MS/ Semiramis II. Once settled in, you’ll enjoy a welcome dinner and drinks as you sail on Luxor’s east bank.

Day Two: You’ll be served breakfast and prepared to start the day’s tour on the west bank sightseeing in Luxor. You’ll see Hatshepsut Temple, the Colossi of Memnon, and the Valley of the Kings. This will be an amazing opportunity to see some of the most famous sites in Egypt. After the tour, you’ll be returned to the cruise, where you can take lunch.

Day Three: You’ll sail to Edfu to see Edfu temple, then head to Kom Ombo. The Edfu temple is dedicated to the god Horus and is one of the best-preserved temples in Egypt. The temple at Kom Ombo is dedicated to the crocodile god Sobek. After visiting the temples, you’ll continue sailing down the Nile to Aswan.

Day Four: Your day will begin with a visit to Lake Nasser, the second largest man-made lake in the world. You’ll then head to Philae Temple; an ancient temple relocated when the Aswan Dam was built. After exploring the temple, you’ll stroll through Aswan’s streets, admiring the architecture and seeing the sights.

Day Five: After breakfast, you’ll see the unfinished obelisk that offers a glimpse into ancient quarrying methods. You’ll then head to the spice market in Aswan, where you can purchase fresh herbs and spices. Finally, you’ll enjoy a traditional Nubian music performance on the cruise. This performance features various instruments and is sure to highlight your trip.

Day Six: you’ll take a trip to the city of Kom Ombo to explore its many ancient ruins. The city was once a major center of trade and commerce, and its remains offer a fascinating insight into the lives of its people. You’ll tour the Temple of Kom Ombo, built in honor of the crocodile god Sobek. The temple is home to an impressive collection of artifacts, and its walls are adorned with hieroglyphs that tell the story of the city’s history.

Day Seven: you will explore Luxor’s streets. You’ll find the Necropolis, the temple of Hapu, and many other interesting sights. You can also get a great view of the river from here.

Day Eight: This morning, you’ll disembark in Luxor and be transferred to the airport for your flight home.

The MS/ Semiramis II Nile Cruise is the perfect way to see everything Egypt offers. For eight days, you’ll travel in style and comfort while taking in all of the country’s historical sights.

5-day package by The Nile Premium Cruise from Luxor

The cruise is a luxurious 5-star experience, with delicious food and top-notch customer service. But of course, the real star of the show is the itinerary. You’ll start in Luxor. The package starts from $895 per person.

As the starting point for your cruise, Luxor is an ideal place to begin your exploration of ancient Egyptian history. Karnak Temple, one of the largest religious sites in the world, is a must-see. You’ll see the Karnak is a complex of temples, chapels, pylons, and obelisks that were once known as “the most select of places.”

Luxor Temple is another must-see in Luxor and is considered one of the best-preserved temples from ancient Egypt. Then a visit to the Temple of Hatshepsut, built in honor of one of Egypt’s most successful rulers.

After leaving Luxor, you will sail down the Nile River to Aswan. You will stop at several ancient Egyptian temples, including the Edfu Temple of Horus and Kom Ombo Temple. In Aswan, you’ll visit Philae Temple, an exquisite example of Greek architecture built in honor of Isis; goddess of nature and magic. You will also want to see The Unfinished Obelisk, which provides a unique insight into ancient Egyptian stone-cutting methods.

The Nile Premium Cruise is an unforgettable experience that should not be missed. If you are looking for five days of luxury on the world’s greatest river, look no further than the Nile Premium Cruise.

5-day package by Amadahlia Nile Cruise from Luxor

This is a 5-day Nile River cruise aboard the Amadahlia. This luxurious vessel takes us from Luxor to Aswan, showcasing some of the most amazing ancient Egyptian sites.

Your package includes four nights of accommodation on board, all meals, an Egyptologist tour guide, and more. The tour packages start from $2330 per person.

8 Days package by Darakum Nile Cruise from Luxor

This is an 8-day Darakum Nile Cruise from Luxor and explores some of Egypt’s most ancient and remarkable sites. This package includes expert pick-up service and assistance, comfortable transfers, accommodation onboard a 5-star luxury Nile cruise, full-board meals, and more.

With an experienced Egyptologist tour guide, you will visit sites such as the Aswan High Dam, Lake Nasser, Philae Temple, and more. This package starts at $1390/ Person.

Conclusion

If you're looking for an awe-inspiring, once-in-a-lifetime vacation, consider a Nile Cruise. With these top packages, you can explore the best of ancient Egypt from the comfort of a luxurious cruise ship. Travelling down the iconic Nile River is a must-do for any history lover or adventurer