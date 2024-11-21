Top lawyer dies after falling off a cliff in Australia

A prominent New Zealand lawyer died while climbing a mountain in Australia.

Lee Lee Heah, 69, suffered a fatal fall on Tuesday while climbing Mount Arapiles, a world-renowned rock climbing venue in western Victoria.

Emergency crews were called to the area around 3:30 p.m. after the woman fell about eight meters from the final stretch of the climb, known as Esmiko Nell.

Veteran climber Zorba Parer, who was visiting the mountain separately from Ms Heah, heard a scream and free-climbed 80 meters up the rock face without a harness to reach her.

Two other climbers also followed him up the mountain, while another pair at the top rappelled down about 30 metres.

“I could see a body wedged in the crack that didn’t look good, it looked like it had fallen directly onto the ledge,” Parer told ABC.

“I got up and checked her, there was no pulse,” he said.

He said he detained the woman’s security partner and he, assisted by the other five, began CPR.

It took about 20 minutes to reach Ms Heah and another 20 minutes before a police rescue helicopter arrived.

Lee Lee Heah (pictured) suffered a fatal fall while climbing Mount Arapiles on Tuesday.

The national park is considered among the best climbing places in the world.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Tributes to Ms Heah have been shared on social media.

“She was well known for her rock climbing skills, having climbed many mountains all over the world,” said her brother Mike Heah.

‘She was also a well-known surfer. “He just loved the outdoors.”

Another person said Ms Heah “loved life, loved her friends and family and was the best friend ever”.

‘What a beautiful and inspiring soul. “I will miss your infectious laugh and fabulous sense of humor,” said another.

President of the Canterbury branch of the Criminal Bar, Nicola Hansen, said Ms Heah was “a fierce advocate, absolutely unflappable in court and represented her clients with unwavering determination”.

“His adventures outside the courtroom were legendary and inspiring, a true testament to his bravery and indomitable spirit.”

The Victorian Labor government has recently announced permanent climbing bans on more than half of Mount Arapiles’ routes after temporary bans were introduced on some sections in recent years.

Mount Arapiles attracts climbers from all over Australia and the world as it is considered one of the best rock climbing areas in the country.

The proposed plan, drawn up in consultation with the Barengi Gadjin Land Council (BGLC), prohibits new routes and “off-trail” walking, even for hikers.

Ms Heah was a well-known lawyer in Christchurch and an experienced climber.

Victoria’s Labor government announced a climbing ban in much of Mount Arapiles national park this month after consulting with a local Indigenous group.

It will introduce “designated areas” as the only approved climbing locations, resulting in 63 percent of previously climbable terrain being off-limits.

Recreational activities will also not be allowed near cultural heritage areas, although it is unclear where the lines will be drawn.

According to the organization Save Grampians Climbing, climbers represent 90 per cent of all visitors to Mt Arapiles State Park, with visitation levels exceeding 50,000 people a year.

The Declaration Rock in Arapiles National Park has already been formally closed by a ‘declaration of protection’ with maximum penalties for contravention of a fine of $297,000 for an individual.

“No climbing organization was consulted about these climbing area bans in Arapiles,” the group stated.

“Climbing Victoria, the peak body representing outdoor climbers in Victoria, and the Australian Climbing Association of Victoria were surprised by the announcement on the eve of the Melbourne Cup.”