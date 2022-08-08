Top Gun: Maverick surpasses Titanic seventh-biggest film ever US box office grossing $662m sales

Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick replaced Titanic as the seventh biggest film ever at the domestic box office this weekend and has now earned $662 million in ticket sales.

The sequel, now in its 11th week of release, added $7 million to its total, beating James Cameron’s 1997 tragedy by $3 million after raking in $659 million.

While Titanic is now in eighth place, Top Gun is now crawling in sixth place with Avengers: Infinity War for $678 million and Black Panther with $700 million receipts.

Top Gun: Maverick’ sunk the Titanic as the seventh biggest film ever at the domestic box office, earning $662 million in ticket sales

For Paramount Pictures, Top Gun also overtakes Titanic as the studio’s biggest film in its 110-year history. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are pictured

Films that have delivered even more, including Avatar, Spiderman: No Way Home, Avengers: Endgame, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, probably won’t be topped, but it could well mean Top Gun: Maverick’s fifth place finish.

Top Gun is only the 12th film to ever exceed the $600 million mark at the domestic box office.

Internationally, it ranks number three for the studio’s most profitable titles ever.

Meanwhile, in 28 overseas markets – including France, Australia and the UK – the film is Paramount’s biggest live-action film ever.

Top Gun is only the 12th film to ever cross the $600 million mark at the domestic box office

Notably, this is the first film in Tom Cruise’s decades-long career to earn $1 billion.

The film was originally supposed to be released in June 2020, but Paramount postponed the release until more fans could return after the pandemic lockdowns.

Top lifetime gross profit Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million) Avengers: Endgame ($853 million) Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804 million) Avatar ($760 million) Black Panther ($700 million) Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million) Top Gun: Maverick ($662 million) Titanic ($659 million) Jurassic World ($653 million) The Avengers ($623 million)

Cruise’s Top Gun franchise took the global movie market by storm, in both 1986 and 2022, but it’s not all for the big screen — as the actor has been a real-life pilot since 1994.

And while the jets in the original movie were flown by someone else, it was the actor at the wheel of the recent sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

The film’s cast underwent months of flight training in preparation for the role, while taking to the skies themselves for the scenes.

While Tom wasn’t allowed to fly an actual F-18 jet, he was the pilot of other planes during the film — even having to come up with his own camera footage while on the plane, with no room for a director in it.

Tinseltown mainstay is looking to revisit the box office heights with a few high profile sequels he’s working on, as he reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One and Part Two.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One is expected to hit theaters in July,

The domestic box office has seen an impressive revival in recent months; with a revival fueled by hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion.

The bad news for movie theaters is that Brad Pitt’s movie this weekend, Bullet Train. is the last big budget studio movie this summer

The bad news for movie theaters is that Brad Pitt’s movie this weekend, Bullet Train. is the last big-budget studio movie this summer, and a veritable desert threatens to emerge when it comes to populist fare.

Studio executives and theater owners say privately that there won’t be another blockbuster until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in mid-November.

That’s a long wait, especially for an exhibition industry still trying to shake off the lingering impact of COVID closures and reduced attendance.