Top Gun: Maverick becomes the best-selling digital title ever released in the United States

Top Gun: Maverick has become the best-selling digital title in the United States in its first-ever week of home availability on online services.

According to VarietyThe Tom Cruise starring feature is also included in Paramount Home Entertainment’s top 20 list of most popular digital releases in the first week after its August 23 streaming debut.

The media outlet also reported that the film has reached the top spot on Fandango’s Vudu service, and a bundle with the original Top Gun feature is also the most purchased package of late.

However, Paramount did not give a specific amount to show how much Top Gun: Maverick made digitally.

The digital release of the film also includes over 100 minutes of additional content, including various behind-the-scenes features.

Cruise, 60, was also featured in a featurette filmed at the most recent Cannes Film Festival, discussing his career and love of aviation.

Music videos from Lady Gaga and OneRepublic were also included with the digital release of the feature.

Top Gun: Maverick was centered around Captain Pete Mitchell, who is tasked with training a new team of pilots for a dangerous mission while confronting the demons of his past.

In addition to Cruise, who reprized his role as Mitchell and served as one of the film’s producers, there were Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm, among others.

Val Kilmer was also brought back to fill his old role as Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky.

Development of the now-released project took place throughout much of the mid-2010s.

Physical production of the feature began in 2018 and continued through the following year.

Top Gun: Maverick was originally supposed to be released in 2019, although the release date was delayed several times.

The highly anticipated film finally premiered at CinemaCon last April and was widely released in the United States on May 27.

The feature received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics comparing it favorably to the original Top Gun.

Top Gun: Maverick was also a box office hit, raking in a gross of nearly $693 million in the United States, according to Box Office Mojo.

International revenue for the position has brought the total gross to just over $1.4 billion.

The film is currently the highest-grossing film released this year and has reached the sixth spot in the highest-grossing films of all time.

Top Gun: Maverick is also the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s long-running career.