Top: Gun Maverick continues his reign at the box office, after a successful weekend after National Film Day.

The Tom Cruise-led sequel has now replaced Disney’s and Marvel’s hit Black Panther as the fifth highest-grossing film of all time.

The calculation was confirmed Monday after the film made $7.9 million Labor Day Weekend, per year Deadline.

On Saturday, Cinema Day sent audiences flocking to theaters across the country as moviegoers could watch movies for as little as $3.

By Sunday, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick were lining up for the number one spot of the weekend, with the ’80s revival finally surpassing the superhero blockbuster.

The latter film was already the highest grossing film of the year to date, surpassing $700 million for Labor Day.

And as for the re-release of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, it raised $7.6 million in just four days after being back on the silver screen.

the late Chadwick Boseman is pictured in the 2018 film

Additionally, Top Gun: Maverick became the best-selling digital title in the United States in its first week of availability on online services.

However, Paramount did not give a specific amount to show how much Top Gun: Maverick made digitally.

The digital release of the film also includes over 100 minutes of additional content, including various behind-the-scenes features.

Other material included a promo clip featuring Cruise shot at the most recent Cannes Film Festival, as well as music videos from Lady Gaga and OneRepublic.

Top Gun: Maverick was centered around Captain Pete Mitchell, who was tasked with training a new team of pilots for a dangerous mission while confronting the demons of his past.

In addition to Cruise, who reprized his role as Mitchell and served as one of the film’s producers, there were Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm, among others.

Val Kilmer was also brought back to fill his old role as Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky.

Development of the now-released project took place throughout much of the mid-2010s.