Top Gear’s Paddy McGuinness ‘gets it from the BBC about test drive clothing range’

Paddy McGuinness has reportedly been notified by the BBC for violating editorial guidelines with an ad campaign for a clothing brand.

The TV personality, 48, has been fronting the auto show since 2019, along with Chris Harris, 47, and Freddie Flintoff, 44, and they are currently filming the new series.

But Paddy has been ordered to change the wording of the promotion in his Instagram post for the outdoor range RevolutionRace in order to continue hosting the show.

A BBC spokesperson told the mirror: “The words ‘test drive’ have now been removed to align with editorial guidelines.”

The policy says: ‘Actors and performers appearing in BBC output may not appear in promotional work, including advertising, in a manner that mimics or replicates their on-air roles for the BBC.’

An insider also told the publication that no further action will be taken against McGuinness and that it will not affect his presentation duties at the BBC motor show.

The incident comes after TV presenter Nick Knowles spoke out about his previous violation of the BBC’s commercial guidelines.

Last year, the TV star was removed from a special edition of his hit BBC show of 23 years of DIY SOS after starring in an ad for the cereal brand Shreddies, which violated the broadcaster’s advertising rules.

Speaking of the incident, Nick admitted that while he regrets the “confusion” he caused with the ad, he took the job to make money during the pandemic.

Nick was replaced by comedian Rhod Gilbert for DIY SOS’ Children In Need special at the height of the drama, but returns to present a new series of the home makeover program, which will air next week on the BBC. is broadcast.

Nick played a handyman in the ad – a move that would go against the BBC a ban on TV talent from trading their on-screen personas.

Nick told The sun of his decision to star in the ad: “You know, you have to earn and there was a period during the pandemic where shows just weren’t made. That job was not there and I have to take care of my family and an opportunity presented itself.

‘Of course what I regret is the confusion that has arisen around it. I certainly wouldn’t have chosen to upset the BBC or disrupt the program in any way.’

Nick added that DIY SOS “is more important than just a job to me. I live and breathe it and have done it for 23 years. It’s really very important to me. “I’m just glad we all got to sit down and work our way through it.”

The BBC star confirmed in May 2021 that he would not be fired from DIY SOS over the ad that saw the company reverse their stance.

Nick told The sun: ‘I’ve always said that DIY SOS is more to me than just presenting, it’s part of me.

“It’s in my heart and working for the BBC for over 22 years is something I’ve never taken for granted.

“I will continue filming new episodes of DIY SOS in the coming months and will be on your screens again next year wearing the purple shirts.”

Fans of the presenter, who once made a staggering £300,000 in one year from his BBC work, took to social media at the time to defend the star.

Some even labeled the BBC “inconsistent” for getting on Knowles, while Gary Lineker, host of Match of the Day, continued to advertise Walkers chips.