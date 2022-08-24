Top FIFA referee Igor Benevenuto believes 40 per cent of footballers are gay or bisexual

<!–

Brazilian FIFA official Igor Benevenuto believes that as many as 40 percent of people involved in football are gay or bisexual.

The 41-year-old became the first FIFA-ranked referee in football history to come out as gay last month.

Benevenuto, who is regarded as one of the top referees in football, admitted at the time that he had been forced to hide his true self for more than 20 years in order to fit in with his peers in the sport.

He has now maintained that homosexuality is much more widespread in football than previously thought – despite the fact that no top male player in England has come out since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

Benevenuto told the German magazine of the mirror“Let’s consider everyone involved in football – officials, managers, players and referees.

‘Thirty to forty percent of them are gay or bisexual, or have ever dated another man.

“You’d be surprised who is gay in this industry.”

The Brazilian was on the list for a VAR role at the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, but was not chosen.

Benevenuto, who has been a referee for 24 years, said he has experienced prejudice in his home country.

He added: ‘In Brazil, homosexuality is seen as a disease that resembles alcoholism and can be overcome.

‘I’ve believed that for years. I suffered from depression and went through dark times.

“I used to pray to God to deliver me from this disease. Unfortunately, there are still prejudices.

“I don’t expect the situation to change completely in my lifetime.

“But I can still be a drop in the ocean of change.”

Benevenuto announced that he is gay and expressed his joy that he is finally ready to be himself during a Globo Esporte podcasting.

In a statement to Globo Esporte, FIFA said: “FIFA welcomes and supports referee Igor Benevenuto and his decision to come out.

“As has been emphasized at other times, FIFA strongly believes that football is for everyone. And Igor’s commitment to remain true to himself is an important moment for football in Brazil and in other countries around the world.

“We hope this decision will encourage and inspire others to increase diversity and inclusion in the ‘beautiful game’.