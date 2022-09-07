Top Fed official warns rates must stay high until inflation eases

A senior Federal Reserve official has said the US central bank should raise interest rates to levels that constrain economic activity and keep them there until policymakers are “convinced” that rampant inflation is abating.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Thomas Barkin, president of the Fed’s Richmond branch, said the central bank had already shifted its monetary policy to a much tighter framework to curb heavier price pressures in about four decades.

However, he said that to restore price stability, the Fed would have to tighten policy further so that so-called inflation-adjusted real interest rates rise above zero.

“You have to get to a level where inflation expectations are going down to have enough constraints on the economy to lower inflation,” Barkin said Tuesday. “The destination is real rates in positive territory and my intention is to keep them there until we are really confident that we are putting inflation to bed.”

Several of Barkin’s colleagues, including John Williams of New York, have recently indicated that federal fund rates will likely need to rise above 3.5 percent and stay there through 2023. That is well above the current target of 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent cents. Cleveland’s Loretta Mester, meanwhile, backed interest rates above 4 percent early next year.

Those levels “wouldn’t surprise me at all,” said Barkin, who noted that he preferred to use short-term inflation expectations to calculate what constitutes a positive “real” interest rate.

In terms of how fast the Fed has to act to reach such a threshold, he said, “I generally prefer to act faster rather than slower, as long as you don’t accidentally break anything along the way.”

Barkin’s comments come as Fed officials chart the next phase of their historic tightening cycle, which has already continued at its most aggressive pace since 1981.

The policy-making Federal Open Market Committee faces a choice at its meeting later this month to implement a third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike or slow the pace to adjustments of half a point.

Barkin, who will be a voting member of the committee in 2024, said he has not yet made a decision on the size of the next raise he will repay, but stressed the resilience of the US economy and that more work needs to be done. to cool things down.

“The economy is still moving forward” [and] the momentum hasn’t stopped,” he said, pointing out that the job market is still “very tight.”

More than 300,000 jobs were added in August, while the labor market grew in size as a welcome sign. As more people sought a job but did not yet have a job, the unemployment rate rose 0.2 percentage points to 3.7 percent — still an all-time low.

Barkin, like other Fed officials, is looking ahead to the next inflation report, which will be released next week during the central bank’s official blackout period, when public communication is limited.

Price pressures eased slightly in July as energy prices, which skyrocketed following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, fell. While annual inflation fell marginally to 8.5 percent, ‘core’ inflation showed little sign of slowing down after volatile items such as energy and food prices were eradicated.

In a much-watched speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, late last month, Fed Chair Jay Powell said the central bank “must hold on” until it restores price stability.

“What you do is raise and judge, and you raise and judge,” Barkin said, referring to the… lesson learned from the 1970s, when the central bank eased monetary policy prematurely before fully conquering inflation.

But once rates move past “neutral,” meaning they won’t boost or limit growth, Barkin said it will be “completely appropriate” to consider the risks of over-tightening.

Like Powell – who warned last month that taming inflation will likely take “some pain” for households and businesses given an expected period of slow growth and losses in the labor market – Barkin warned the process will not be free.

An easing of global supply chain restrictions or an influx of new workers into the workforce could help reduce the extent to which the Fed has to dampen demand, signaling a milder economic contraction than expected.

“The word recession doesn’t have to mean a catastrophic drop in activity,” Barkin said. “The word recession can mean a rebalancing to get the economy back to normal.”