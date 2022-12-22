Top doctor warns Australians to stop lying about Santa to kids

Top Australian academics have warned parents not to lie to their children about Santa Claus, believing it to be deceptive and could harm them at a high stage of their lives.

Dr. Ameneh Shahaeian, a developmental psychologist, shared The conversation it can be really harmful to lie to your kids to support a popular myth.

“Adults shouldn’t lie to kids about Santa Claus. When a child asks the question of whether Santa Claus is real or not, they are already in a developmental stage of distinguishing between reality and fictional characters,” she said.

Dr. Rebecca English, senior lecturer in education at Queensland University of Technology (pictured), says you shouldn’t lie to your kids about Santa

“When children reach this stage of development, it won’t help if we lie to them about a fictional character like Santa Claus.”

Dr. Shahaeian added that parents don’t “need to sit down and discuss this with every child at every age,” but if it does come up, it’s best to be honest about it.

Dr. Rebecca English, a senior lecturer in education at the Queensland University of Technology, agreed.

“You shouldn’t lie about Santa because you’re encouraging your kids, usually with fabricated evidence, to believe a morally ambiguous lie,” she told the publication.

“I’m not the only one who was devastated when I learned of my parents’ elaborate cheating on Santa, which left me wondering what more lies they had told.”

Santa supposedly encourages the imagination, but you’re actually asking kids to be critical and believe a fiction.

“Why hand over your authority to an omniscient North Pole, a probing elf and color-changing baubles? You bought those presents; you should take the kudos!’

Dr. Peter Ellerton, senior lecturer in philosophy at the University of Queensland, said it was “not okay to lie” about Santa Claus, likening it to telling children myths to “cover up unpleasantness” or “perpetuate cultural myths” .

Four out of five experts claimed it was bad because it was deceptive, had negative implications, was morally ambiguous, and came during a very developmental stage of a child’s life (stock image)

“But think what should follow from the Santa Claus story. If only good children get presents, what does that say about poor families? What value judgments are formed? What if children themselves are poor? How does this story affect their self-esteem?’ he wondered.

Research shows that lying to your kids is a bad habit, according to Dr. David Zyngier, associate professor at Southern Cross University.

He was referring to comments by psychologist Dr Justin Coulson, who said: ‘The myth of Santa Claus is a beautiful lie, but the more we lie, the more our children find out that we cheat.’

Associate professor and educational and developmental psychologist at Monash University, Dr. Kelly-Ann Allen, went against the grain and said that believing in Santa Claus had some benefits.

“People who engage in rituals around Santa and Christmas are literally making memories of their children,” she said.

“They mark different occasions in time to be remembered in the future in a way that helps with cross-generational family traditions and shared social experiences.”

“Christmas rituals provide an opportunity to belong, which builds our social support networks and may even make us feel less lonely.

“Santa mythology for children can be important for their attention skills, providing good evidence for parents not to be discouraged from stimulating their children’s imaginations,” she added.

Dr. However, Allen argued that parents should consider letting their children know about the lie at an appropriate time.

‘Parents are required to make age-appropriate judgments about what information Lying to your child about Santa Claus at the age of three is very different from lying to your child about Santa Claus at the age of thirty.

“It is the duty of parents to support their children to come to their own natural conclusions about Santa within their own time,” she said.