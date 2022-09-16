Top doctor is FURIOUS at ABC star Norman Swan for frightening Aussies

<!–

ABC health guru Norman Swan got a social media smackdown from a leading medical researcher after he tweeted an old article about Covid health complications.

Professor Fiona Russell of the University of Melbourne, who is considered an eminent authority on pediatrics and infectious diseases, told Dr Swan he needed to talk to ‘qualified people’ about Covid effects after tweeting a two-year-old article .

It was a painful turn-off for Dr. Swan, the National Broadcaster’s pandemic expert par excellence and has a special taxpayer-funded podcast on Covid called Coronacast, where he is interviewed as an expert voice on the virus.

dr. Norman Swan was ABC’s favorite Covid expert during the pandemic and is the expert voice on a podcast devoted to the virus

Prof Russell responded to Dr. Swan’s tweet from an April 2020 Washington Post article, headlined: ‘Young and middle-aged people, barely sick from covid-19, dying of stroke’

“This is not a benign virus,” Dr Swan wrote in the tweet.

“With wishful thinking, it won’t go away. Currently on a stuffy plane. Few masks.’

Prof Russell said the outdated paper did not take into account current circumstances or recent research.

Dr Swan has been criticized on Twitter for posting an article on Covid complications dating back to April 2020

“Norman this article is from April 20,” wrote Prof. Robson.

‘We have a high intake of vaxx and most people are already infected.

‘There is no solid evidence to show that reinfections are worse in vaxxed individuals or children – quite the opposite, actually.

“The public deserves to hear about these topics from qualified people. Please talk to them.’

Prof Russell, a leading researcher in pediatrics and infectious diseases, didn’t back down when criticizing a tweet from Swan

Prof Russell tweeted that Dr. Swan needed to talk to people qualified about Covid’s effects on younger people

dr. Ranjit Rao, a Melbourne urology specialist, also pointed out that the article was dated.

“Stop scaring Norman,” Dr. Rao

“If you’re so concerned, stop flying and let everyone make their own risk assessment.”

Another Twitter user tweeted photos of Dr. Swan unmasked at several public events.

Yet not a single mask is worn by you in any of these photos of your interaction with the audience. Do what I say, not what I do,” the tweet read.

Urology specialist Dr. Melbourne’s Ranjit Rao also objected to Swan tweeting an old article

Another tweeted photos of Dr. Swan signing a book he wrote, but again without a mask.

Wishful thinking won’t make it (Covid) go away. Only signings will make it disappear,” the user tweeted.

Some Twitter users accused Dr. Swan of being selective about telling people to wear a mask

dr. Swan (pictured left) received a medical degree from the University of Aberdeen in 1976, but has spent 30 years as a health reporter and commetator

dr. Norman Swan has been approached for comment.