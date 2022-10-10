Top Democrats hold fundraisers in Paris and Geneva as midterms loom

Top House Democrats recently embarked on a swanky Euro trip to raise money for the impending home midterm elections, it was reported this weekend.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the head of the House Democrats campaign arm known as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), was photographed in Paris earlier this month along with House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff.

A “cocktail reception and dinner” in favor of the DCCC was held Oct. 1 in Paris, France, according to invitations shared by the New York Times.

A similar invitation was sent to a fundraiser in Geneva, Switzerland on October 3.

Both were focused on earning donations from American expats in Europe. U.S. citizens living abroad are allowed to participate in elections in their home country, including absentee voting and giving money to candidates.

DCCC spokesman Chris Taylor told DailyMail.com that Maloney has been on a fundraising tour to “help MAGA stop Republicans.”

“Chairman Maloney has been on a 10-day fundraising round to raise millions of dollars for candidates seeking to stop MAGA Republicans seeking a national abortion ban to take control of Congress,” Taylor said.

The DCCC did not respond to a question about how much was collected from American expatriates in the two affluent cities.

A photo of Maloney, ostensibly in Paris, was shared by his interim opponent for New York’s 17th congressional district.

A photo of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Fundraising in Europe, was echoed by his medium-term GOP opponent

Republican New York City Councilman Mike Lawler, the challenger to Maloney, wrote on Twitter that it was “from” [Rep. Maloney’s] fundraising drive to Paris, Switzerland and London.’

The DCCC did not respond to a question from DailyMail.com whether London was a stopover on the recent trip.

The ‘tri-city’ European trip was first reported by Punchbowl News on Friday.

A clip shared on Twitter by Lawler’s chief of staff Nathaniel Soule appears to show more of the Paris fundraiser.

“There’s even a video of him and Schiff drinking wine and eating hors d’œuvres on a balcony in Paris,” Soule wrote.

Schiff is visible at the beginning of the short video with a glass of red wine. It pans to a view of the Seine while unmistakable chatter and soft music plays in the background.

Democrats are fighting an uphill battle to maintain their wafer-thin majority in the House.

New York House Republican hopeful Mike Lawler’s chief of staff also shared a video of Rep. Adam Schiff supposedly at a fundraiser in Paris

The video goes from Schiff to a view of what appears to be the Seine

A litany of projections suggests Republicans are poised to gain ground in November — though that lead has dwindled amid the continued fallout from the Supreme Court that Roe v. Wade and Biden’s fiery new approach to attacking parts of the GOP as overthrows ‘extremists’.

While the Senate is more of a toss-up, the GOP is still expected to retake the House with candidates taking advantage of newly redrawn congressional cards and approvals from Donald Trump.

It comes as the midterm elections loom, less than a month away — where Republicans prefer to take control of the House of Representatives

Republicans currently have 212 members of the House and there are 220 Democrats. Only 218 members are needed for a majority.

The GOP is poised to go into next Congress with 223 House members, compared to 212 for Democrats, according to CBS News’ most recent battlefield tracker.

Maloney was recently criticized by members of his own party for the DCCC’s primary electoral strategy of channeling money to extremist Republican candidates in an attempt to change the playing field of the general election.

It led to the impeachment of Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer, a moderate Republican who voted to impeach Trump over the January 6 riots in the US Capitol.

The seat was instead won by John Gibbs, a former Trump administration official, who accused Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign chairman John Podesta of participating in a satanic ritual.

Meijer accused Democrats of hypocrisy in an essay published by Common sense where he highlighted the thousands of dollars that his House colleagues who praised his impeachment vote were now funneling in to beat him.

“It was utterly mind-boggling to see this unraveling within my party,” Meijer wrote.

The only thing that has been more sickening has been the ability of my Democratic colleagues to sell any pretense of principled reasons for political expediency – at the same time denounce the demise of democracy and rationalize the use of their hard-collected dollars to fund the alleged object of their fears.’