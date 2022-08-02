Top Democrats, Alleging Cover-Up, Seek Testimony on Secret Service Texts

Cuffari last month informed the House committee investigating the January 6th attack that the messages had been deleted, suggesting it took place as part of a device replacement program, and that the department had stopped looking at what happened. of them had become the subject of a criminal investigation. He has said that among those whose messages were missing were agents who were part of former President Donald J. Trump’s security detail.

In Monday’s letter, Ms. Maloney and Mr. Thompson, who also lead the Jan. 6 panel, wrote that their committees had obtained “new evidence” that Mr. Cuffari’s office was “secretly attempting to hide text messages from the Secret Service over a year ago.” They added that his office “may have taken steps to cover up the extent of missing data, raising concerns about your ability to perform your duties as an inspector general independently and effectively.”

The letter from the legislators quoted coverage from CNN that the Inspector General learned in May 2021 – seven months earlier than previously announced – that the Secret Service was missing critical text messages.

The letter also stated that the committees had learned that Mr. Cuffari’s office had been notified in February that text messages from Chad Wolf and Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, the two top political officials of the Department of Homeland Security, had been sent to January 6, 2021, could not be contacted. They added that the Inspector General also knew that Mr. Cuccinelli was using his personal phone and was also unable to collect messages from that device.