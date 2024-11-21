Chick-fil-A revealed as the best fast food destination for a first date by New York City men

Americans are looking for ways to save money on first dates due to the rising cost of living — and one way is by dining at fast-food restaurants instead of expensive eateries.

There’s one cheap option that Americans, especially New Yorkers, value more than any other when going on a first date.

A new study has found that Chick-fil-A is the best fast food restaurant for men in New York City.

DatingNews surveyed 3,000 American men and found that more than half of them would have no problem taking their date to a fast food restaurant to avoid the high prices of expensive restaurants.

In fact, 54 percent of men surveyed would have no problem eating somewhere like McDonald’s.

According to the research, two-thirds of women would also be okay with going to a fast food restaurant on a first date.

The daters in question did have preferences when it came to the drive-in.

The researchers found that Chick-fil-A was the top chain, with McDonalds in second place.

Despite the chicken sandwich chain having a controversial past and people boycotting it at one point, it still topped the list nationwide.

Chick-fil-A, which recently released its wildly popular Peppermint Chip Milkshake just in time for the holidays, was also a popular choice among men in Arkansas, Georgia and Iowa.

The third favorite option was Dairy Queen, which would be a little more difficult for Manhattanites as the closest locations are in the Bronx, Staten Island and New Jersey.

However, men in Kansas, Colorado and Utah opted for the classic ice cream chain.

Other favorites across the country included sandwich chain Subway, which is experiencing declining sales, Popeyes, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Sonic Drive-In and Pizza Hut.

In Wyoming, daters opted for Kentucky Fried Chicken, which is also a favorite of Chrissy Teigen.

The survey found that 41 percent of people would agree to go to a fast food restaurant if they felt there would be a “good atmosphere,” and 40 percent appreciated that their potential partner was honest about their budget.

Of those surveyed, 56 percent said they would happily split the bill on their first date.

However, not all women like to share the bill.

Many women on social media have spoken out about wanting men to still foot the bill, especially as they feel there are “hidden beauty costs” associated with the dates, such as getting manicures, pedicures and blowouts to preparation.

And many of those surveyed would prefer another, less greasy, budget-friendly date, such as going to a coffee shop or watching a movie.

Unfortunately, according to Australian professional dating coach Louanne Ward, meeting for coffee on a first date almost guarantees you won’t get a second.

The relationship expert previously explained that the noisy, busy environment is ‘boring’ and mood-killing.

Another option was curbside pickup, with 24 percent choosing it, followed by a fast-food truck crawl or even a picnic with dollar menu items.