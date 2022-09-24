Top college recruit Arch Manning falls in first loss of the year, failing to finish undefeated

Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023, and his Isidore Newman (La.) high school football team suffered their first loss of the season Friday night on the road against the Big (La.) Tigers.

It was a tough test for Newman High against a multiple defense with several four-star recruits, including USC commit Tackett Curtis and undecided senior Tylen Singleton.

That defense put a lot of pressure on Manning’s shoulders, which saw the nephew of NFL greats Eli and Peyton Manning not complete a pass until the second quarter.

Manning was able to get the offense clicking – passing for two touchdowns – but it wasn’t enough in the long run.

His efforts over the last few weeks gave the Louisiana high school football powerhouse an undefeated record. But against their toughest opponent of the season, they faltered.

Arch committed to the University of Texas this summer, joining a Longhorns program that has been searching for their next great quarterback.

Manning is the highest-rated quarterback and the first No. 1 overall recruit to sign with the Longhorns since 2002 — when Vince Young moved to Austin.

Arch is the son of Cooper Manning – the oldest son of former NFL quarterback and Manning family patriarch Archie. Cooper was a highly recruited wide receiver who tore it up at Newman High School, while middle brother Peyton was the quarterback.

Cooper was recruited to attend the University of Mississippi — also known as Ole Miss — where he never played a snap of college football. Before the season began, he was diagnosed with a back condition that ended his playing career.

Arch was heavily recruited by Alabama and Georgia — with schools like Boston College, Notre Dame, LSU, Florida and Miami in the mix. Tennessee — Peyton’s alma mater — and Ole Miss — Cooper and Eli’s alma mater — also tried to get Arch to commit.

Instead, he chose to play at Texas – a school that is on the verge of moving to the SEC within the next few years.