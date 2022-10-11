Top Champions League scorers of all time: Man United’s Ronaldo leads way ahead of Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo will watch with glee as Lionel Messi draws ever closer to his record as the highest goalscorer ever in the Champions League.
Manchester United star Ronaldo is a joint record winner of the European Cup after winning five times, but is playing in UEFA’s secondary league this season.
The 37-year-old’s illustrious history in the Champions League means he is still at the top of the charts after scoring a staggering 140 goals in the competition, 13 ahead of arch-rival Messi.
But the Argentine has a real chance to close the gap this season, with Paris Saint-Germain one of the favorites to win this year’s tournament.
However, it is his PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe who could become the club’s all-time top goalscorer in the Champions League, with the Frenchman leveling with Edinson Cavani after scoring 30 goals in 47 appearances.
Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland isn’t far behind, with 28 goals in 22 appearances, so it won’t be long before one of them cracks the top ten list.
But for now, that’s how it stands…
10. Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan, Chelsea) – 48 in 100 games
9. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United) – 48 in 124 games
8. Thierry Henry (Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona) – 50 in 112 games
7. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) – 52 in 136 games
6. Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid) – 56 in 73 games
5. Raul (Real Madrid, Schalke) – 71 in 142 games
4. Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid) – 86 in 143 games
3. Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona) – 89 in 108 games
2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain) – 127 in 158 games
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus) – 140 in 183 games
