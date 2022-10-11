Top Champions League scorers of all time: Man United’s Ronaldo leads way ahead of Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo will watch with glee as Lionel Messi draws ever closer to his record as the highest goalscorer ever in the Champions League.

Manchester United star Ronaldo is a joint record winner of the European Cup after winning five times, but is playing in UEFA’s secondary league this season.

Ronaldo will not play in the Champions League this season

The 37-year-old’s illustrious history in the Champions League means he is still at the top of the charts after scoring a staggering 140 goals in the competition, 13 ahead of arch-rival Messi.

But the Argentine has a real chance to close the gap this season, with Paris Saint-Germain one of the favorites to win this year’s tournament.

However, it is his PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe who could become the club’s all-time top goalscorer in the Champions League, with the Frenchman leveling with Edinson Cavani after scoring 30 goals in 47 appearances.

Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland isn’t far behind, with 28 goals in 22 appearances, so it won’t be long before one of them cracks the top ten list.

But for now, that’s how it stands…

10. Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan, Chelsea) – 48 in 100 games

Andriy Shevchenko scored the goals for AC Milan, Chelsea and Dynamo Kyiv and was a winner with the Serie A side

9. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, ​​AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United) – 48 in 124 games

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored Champions League goals for seven different clubs

8. Thierry Henry (Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona) – 50 in 112 games

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry scores 50 Champions League goals

7. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) – 52 in 136 games

Thomas Müller was great for Bayern Munich in the Champions League and won it twice

6. Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid) – 56 in 73 games

Ruud van Nistelrooy is one of Man United's best goalscorers

5. Raul (Real Madrid, Schalke) – 71 in 142 games

Raul was one of the best ever to win the Champions League

4. Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid) – 86 in 143 games

Karim Benzema still scores for fun for Real Madrid

3. Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona) – 89 in 108 games

Lewandowski is one of the league's top goalscorers, winning the Champions League in 2020 with Bayern Munich

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain) – 127 in 158 games

Messi has already been off the job in the Champions League this season

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus) – 140 in 183 games