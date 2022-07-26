Top bikie’s glamorous ex-lover is LOCKED UP in Europe over visa issues

The glamorous ex-girlfriend of fugitive motorcyclist Mark Buddle has been arrested in Turkey over visa issues.

Mel Ter Wisscha spent three days in an immigration detention center outside Istanbul after more than a dozen police officers detained her as she tried to leave a resort last Friday. in the seaside town of Bodrum where she stayed.

It is believed that her past ties to Comanchero boss Buddle are related to her capture.

Ms. Ter Wisscha had previously been pictured modeling handbags and enjoying the facilities of the D Maris Bay Resort, which costs $11,000 a night, in Turkey in recent weeks.

Last week she revealed she had broken up with Buddle, 44, who was arrested in Cyprus on July 9 in a covert mission with the help of Interpol and then transferred to a Turkish prison.

A source close to Mrs. Ter Wisscha told the Daily Telegram that she hadn’t seen Buddle in almost a year, that their relationship was over, and that she was “very upset” that she was being held.

“She left a hotel in Bodrum and about 15 officers stopped her and started going through all her belongings and checking passports,” they said.

Buddle (in the photo with Ter Wisscha) threatens extradition of Turkey to Australia

Mel Ter Wisscha posted this photo of a daybed resort in Bodrum, Turkey after Buddle .’s arrest

“They made her sign something in Turkish, even though she didn’t understand it, but she’s not under arrest – she kept asking ‘am I arrested’ and they said no.

“Actually, they told her she’s a risk because of her husband. She told them that they are not together and have not seen each other for a year, but they took her to a police station and then to an immigration center.

“She’s very upset and very confused.”

Mrs. Ter Wisscha lived in the suburb of Bitez, about four kilometers east of Bodrum.

Chic Bitez is a wealthy residential enclave filled with luxury villas and popular beaches.

After being questioned, Ms Ter Wisscha was then taken to a detention center in southwestern Turkey.

The center is secured by armed guards around the perimeter and detains adult men and women, children and the disabled. It has a capacity of 88 inmates.

Higher Government Resources said they knew she had been detained and said she was considered a foreigner a nuisance to public order or security.

Her family is said to have taken advantage of 15-minute visits a day to support her and drop off clean clothes.

Ms Ter Wisscha and the Comanchero kingpin moved to Dubai with their two children in 2016 after the cyclist came in the sights of the Australian police.

But after spending five years together in the United Arab Emirates, Ms Ter Wisscha said the couple went their separate ways in July 2021 when she moved to Bodrum in Turkey and he moved to Northern Cyprus.

“I haven’t seen Mark in a year. He is the father of my children. They see him, I don’t,” said Mrs. Ter Wisscha The Daily Telegraph.

‘I did not leave Turkey.

Mel Ter Wisscha (pictured) said she broke up with Mark Buddle and hasn’t seen the father of her children for a year

Buddle left Dubai after a video surfaced showing him fighting tourists at the resort’s pool. He then jumped between different countries before settling in Cyprus

Buddle (pictured in Comanchero outfit) fled Australia in 2016 after becoming the leader of the bike gang in 2009

“My kids have been going to and from (Northern Cyprus) but I stayed away.”

Buddle, 44, who fled Australia in 2016 after being wanted in connection with several murders, was captured while returning to his hideout on the Mediterranean island on July 9 and then transferred to a Turkish prison.

The Australian authorities have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to extradite Buddle.

But as it stands, no Australian law enforcement agency has issued an arrest warrant – even though he is often referred to as Australia’s most wanted man.

Without charges, it will be impossible under international law to extradite the infamous underworld figure.