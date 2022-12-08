Top Benefits of Hiring a Fractional CFO to Deal With Financial Woes

If you’re a small business owner with a strong foundation, it’s easy to feel confident about your company. You’re aware of your financials and how they’re looking. However, if you own a growing business or are struggling with cash flow issues, it’s time to bring in an experienced CFO.

A fractional CFO can be an excellent partner for small businesses that have outgrown their accounting services but still need to be ready to hire full-time accounting staff. If you’ve ever considered hiring a fractional CFO for your small business but need to assess the pros and cons, this blog post will help answer those questions.

Improved Profitability

When you hire a fractional CFO, they will help improve profitability by finding areas where you can cut costs and increase revenues. For example, the fractional CFO can assist with employee retention, ensuring that your most valuable employees remain with the company.

It is important to note that financial performance does not always mean profit. Sometimes, it means growth in other areas, such as customer satisfaction or employee productivity. A good CFO will work closely with management team members so that they can see all aspects of their business, including productivity and profitability over time.

For example, according to the most recent PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor report, Colorado local startups brought in $1.16 billion for the third quarter of 2022. If there’s no able CFO to handle all that money, the funding will be long gone before the startups even realize it. This is why companies must look up and hire a capable Colorado Fractional CFO.

Timely Reporting and Analysis

Fractional CFOs will provide timely reporting and analysis. If the company is experiencing economic difficulties, the fractional CFO will be able to give an accurate picture of the company’s financial health. The fractional CFO can also help with predictions about what might happen in the future and how you should act on these predictions to avoid any further problems.

They will provide a clearer picture of your company’s financial health than if you were in charge or using traditional methods such as spreadsheets or manual bookkeeping software.

It means that when it comes time for investors or other interested parties to review your finances, they have a clear understanding of where everything stands right now rather than trying to sift through months or years’ worth of documents which could take hours upon hours just by itself.

Financial Stability & Growth

Fractional CFOs can help you grow your business and expand your company. They are very knowledgeable about a company’s financial side, making it easier for them to find opportunities for growth and expansion.

They will look at all aspects of your business to ensure that everything is up to date, from how much money you spend on advertising, how much inventory you have in stock, and whether or not the price of products sold matches up with what customers want.

Fractional CFOs also focus on finding new opportunities within companies that may not have been considered before. These individuals are constantly researching new markets and analyzing data.

Hence, they understand where growth could realistically occur within an organization’s current structure or if there is potential in pursuing other options beyond those already tried by other companies (i.e., mobile apps).

Complete Control and Compliance

A fractional CFO has a wealth of knowledge and experience to help you comply with the law. They are familiar with the latest tax laws and regulations, so they can advise you on how best to use your finances to keep your business within the bounds of what’s allowed.

They will also be able to help you avoid any audits that come up since they know what sorts of red flags might attract unwanted attention from regulators. A fractional CFO can also provide legal counsel if needed, which is another great benefit for small business owners who don’t have an attorney full-time or are still determining when they might need one.

A Clear Vision of the Company’s Future

When you hire a fractional CFO, they can help you develop a plan for your company’s future. They’ll help you set long-term goals and determine how best to reach them. Additionally, they can help you implement that plan by providing guidance and support.

When it comes time to evaluate your progress, fractional CFOs can provide results based on data collected over time. This information will allow you to make informed decisions about what works well and what needs improvement.

According to PwC Pulse Survey 2022, 47% of CFOs consider building predictive models and scenario analysis capabilities as their top priority, which would help predict and shape the future of the business. A fractional CFO also has the same goal but for a lot less investment and overhead.

Hire a Fractional CFO and Never Look Back to Your Worries About Finances

It is not uncommon for a business to have financial woes in the modern era. Sometimes, small companies may be unable to hire full-time employees and need help to hire professionals. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average salary of full-time financial managers is almost $131,710 per year. The fractional CFOs can help you with all your financial needs at a fraction of their salary.

Fractional CFOs are professional and experienced in handling different aspects of finance, such as taxation, accounting, cash flow management, and more. They are also skilled at identifying issues affecting your business’s finances so that you can take steps to overcome them before they become too big for you to handle.

Hiring a Fractional CFO will allow you to concentrate on running your business. At the same time, they deal with all its day-to-day financial activities like payroll processing or billing clients. So that nothing falls through the cracks, which could lead up costing extra money later on if not dealt with properly right away when first noticed.

Conclusion

So, if you are a small business owner facing financial troubles, it would be wise to hire a fractional CFO to help identify sound solutions. Hiring a fractional CFO can help you regain control of your finances, get back on track and scalably increase the value of your business.