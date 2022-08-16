Top 8 Uses for Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender essential oil is the most popular aromatherapy oil. It’s known for its soothing, healing, and rejuvenating properties. Since aromatherapy isn’t generally scientifically studied, you may be surprised to learn that lavender oil has been extensively studied for its benefits in both aromatherapy and topical applications. You can use lavender essential oil in various ways for topical skin application, aromatherapy and around your home. Here are our top eight uses for this fan favourite.

1) Lavender Essential Oil Can Help You Sleep

With a fragrance as relaxing as lavender, it’s no surprise that it has been studied for how it stimulates deep slow-wave sleep, helping you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. One single-blind (only the researcher knows which group or treatment participants are receiving) randomized (participants are randomly assigned to groups) study showed that lavender improved the average scores of sleep quality in thirty-four women with insomnia. To improve your quality of sleep with lavender at home, try sprinkling a few drops of lavender essential oil on your pillow or rubbing lavender oil diluted with a carrier oil on the soles of your feet before bed.

2) Lavender Oil Can Help with Overall Relaxation

There’s something so soothing about the scent of lavender. Not only can lavender essential oil help you to relax, but it has been shown to help support symptoms of anxiety as well. A six-week study compared an oral* lavender oil preparation to lorazepam, a common prescription drug used for generalized anxiety. The study concluded that this lavender preparation is comparable to lorazepam in its effects on symptoms of generalized anxiety.

*In order to orally ingest lavender oil, you must ensure it’s food-grade.

3) Lavender Essential Oil Helps With Wound Healing

Scratches, bug bites and other types of scrapes, scuffs, and minor wounds can benefit from the topical application of lavender essential oil. But first, it’s important to note that before applying any essential oil to your skin, it must first be diluted with a carrier oil to avoid burning your skin. In one animal study, researchers wanted to understand just exactly how lavender essential oil can help with wounds. They found that applying lavender oil directly to wounds helped to accelerate wound healing in two ways: by enhancing collagen synthesis (collagen is one of the most abundant proteins in the body and is present in the skin) and by helping to shrink wounds (which could be due to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties). A review of the studies on lavender oil and wound healing arrived at the same conclusions.

4) Lavender Essential Oil Helps With Headaches

If you’re plagued by headaches, try inhaling lavender essential oil. In one study, patients suffering from migraine attacks rubbed two to three drops of pre-diluted lavender oil above their upper lip. Within fifteen minutes, they reported a significant reduction in pain severity and associated symptoms.

5) Lavender Essential Oil Can Help Hair Growth

Research shows that topically applying a mixture of lavender oil and other essential oils to alopecia areata can actually cause a return of hair growth by up to 44%. The mixture includes 3 drops of lavender oil, 3 drops of rosemary oil, 2 drops of thyme oil, and 2 drops of cedarwood, 20ml of grapeseed oil, all mixed into jojoba (carrier) oil. This mixture is massaged onto any bald spots each night and some people saw improvement over a period of a few weeks.

6) Lavender Essential Oil Could Help With Respiratory Infections

Lavender is known for its antibacterial properties. One study on mice found that lavender oil might be able to suppress inflammation of mucous in the respiratory system. It was also shown to help with bronchial asthma. Try diffusing a high-quality lavender oil when you have a stuffy nose. You can also mix lavender with other essential oils that benefit the respiratory system such as eucalyptus or thyme.

7) Lavender Essential Oil Can Help with Your Beauty Routine

Lavender’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits make it a great addition to your beauty routine. Simply add a drop or two of lavender oil to your favourite skin moisturizer or carrier oil like argan, tamanu or grapeseed and apply it to treat blotchy or wrinkled skin. Diluted lavender essential oil can also be used topically to help reduce eczema and psoriasis flare-ups. You can also put a drop of lavender mixed with a drop of tamanu oil directly onto blemishes to help reduce them.

8) Lavender Essential Oils Can Soothe Bug Bites

If you always seem to get bug bites, lavender essential oil may be for you. After being diluted, it can be applied topically as a bug repellent and can be used to soothe bug bites by mixing a few drops with baking soda and a sprinkle of water until it forms a paste, then apply directly to the bug bite.

When used properly, lavender essential oil can provide you with a number of benefits from head to toe. Be sure to dilute the oil with a carrier oil if applying to your skin and never ingest lavender, or any essential oil. Although lavender oil is safe for most, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should consult with a doctor.

What Lavender Oil Is Best?

Both Canadian brands, Naka and Now offer pristine lavender essential oils that have a fragrant aroma to support your health. Naka’s 100% Pure Lavender Essential Oil is undiluted, sourced from France, steam distilled, provides relaxation and is also available in an organic formulation. Now Lavender Oil comes in a large, value size, is also 100% pure, is expeller pressed and hexane free and nourishes the skin when mixed with a carrier oil, their formula is also available in an organic formula if you prefer.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is intended for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your practitioner prior to taking herbs or nutritional supplements.