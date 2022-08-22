Top 7 Ways to Keep the Wasps Away from Your Home

Wasps are winged pests that can be commonly found on trees, electrical poles, poolside, or roof edges. These pests have a stinger that they use to inject venom into the human body. This is the reason why you should prevent the wasps from entering your home. If you frequently see wasps in your garden and can’t enjoy a good time there, you could choose the Melbourne pest control services. After the treatment, you can follow these ways for continued prevention of the wasps:

Grow Wasp-Repellent Plants

Sweet and colourful flowers attract the wasps into your garden. But, plants such as thyme, citronella, and eucalyptus naturally repel these pests. These strong-scented plants not only irritate the wasps but also increase the beauty of your garden.

Prepare Soap and Water Solution

If you know a few places where wasps come often, you can make a solution with soap and water to kill them. The soap water helps in suffocating the wasps. This is an eco-friendly method but can’t be effective for severe wasp infestation. For complete eradication of the wasps, you have to take help from the wasp control Melbourne. Professionals make customised pest control plan and choose the best possible products to remove and control the wasps.

Blend of Natural Oils

The chemical sprays available in the market to kill the wasps may have certain side effects. Strong odours and harsh chemicals could affect the respiratory system or skin of a person. Instead of choosing such pesticides, you must try to use natural oils of clove, lemongrass and geranium. The blend of these oils successfully removes the wasps from a place. Spray this blend in different corners of the house and discover a significant decrease in the number of wasps.

Eliminate the Entry Points

Tiny gaps, cracks and holes in the doors, walls or windows are sufficient for the wasps to enter a property. If you know that your house is surrounded by wasps, make sure that all the gaps are sealed properly. The wasps make their nests in the spring season. So, it is advisable to seal the openings in the winter or fall seasons.

Make Wasp Traps

If you don’t want to spend money on buying the wasp spray, you could make a wasp trap for exterminating the wasps. It is easy to make a wasp trap. You can take a jug or a bottle to make this trap. Things like beer, fruit scrapes and meat can be kept in the trap as bait. To clog the pores of the wasps, you can also add a few drops of soapy water. When the wasps come in contact with the sweet liquid, they sink in the same. Their bodies suffocate and they die.

Keep the Trash Bins Covered

Open trash bins provide adequate meal supply to the wasps. The leftover food, beverage cans and candies in the trash bins invite lots of wasps. By keeping the bins tightly sealed, you can prevent wasps and other pests such as cockroaches, flies, and ants.

Call the Professionals

When the situation goes out of control, it becomes essential to hire experts. Proper implementation of the pest management strategies can be helpful in controlling the wasp outbreak. Professionals also use safe pesticides that don’t affect human health. The DIY hacks and regular measures just help in prolonging the result of wasp control treatment.

Conclusion

It is crucial to control the wasps at an early stage of infestation because these pests can sting humans at any time. To avoid allergic reaction and contamination of food, you must follow the wasp prevention methods listed by us. And, don’t forget to book the Melbourne pest control services before the wasps become too harmful.