Top 5 Security Systems You Should Install On Your Business Premises

Well, it’s that time of year again when many businesses review their security systems and make changes to try and improve their protection. The holidays are fast approaching, which means millions of dollars will be spent on gifts for friends and family members. This presents an opportunity for businesses to gain access to more people who may not be as secure as they could be during the holidays.

However, before you get into buying gift cards and other forms of giving out material objects as a form of payment, you should first ensure your business premises are secured properly so that no one comes in or out without authorization. That way, if someone does come inside your establishment to commit a crime, you can arrest them before causing more harm. Below are some Elbit UK security systems that you should install on your business premises:

Digital Access Control System

If you have a large company with thousands of employees, you’ll want to make sure every single one of them has a way to get into and out of your building without being let in. A digital access control system is the easiest way to go about this. You can choose between arming and de-arming security systems, which you’ll want to do regardless of your particular security needs. When choosing a digital access control system, you want to make sure it has the following features:

Push-button programming – This is the best way to go because it lets you program every access point in the system. This means no guesswork, no programming errors, and no human errors that can lead to access being denied. 24/7 support – When you program a system to automatically arm or disarm, you’re trusting that each time an access point is triggered, the correct person gets let inside or out. With a digital access control system, you’ll want to make this happen reliably 24/7, which is why support is so important. You’ll want to ensure each access point receives constant programming, and if something goes wrong, you can easily see what happened, why, and how to fix it. No-code programming– With a no-code system, each access point sends a unique signal to the main control unit, which then sends the signal to the Secure Digital Terminal (SEND). With SEND, you set up a separate user account, which allows multiple people to access data at the same time. This system is perfect for businesses with a small number of employees who often move around the business and need to get into and out of buildings quickly.

Electronic Access Card System

Another great way to secure access to your building is by installing an electronic access card system. These are often associated with public transportation systems, so you can imagine how helpful they are when it comes to access at bus and train stations, airports, and even shopping malls. The key difference between an electronic access card system and a regular keypad card system is that the former allows you to assign specific users to access specific areas while the latter is more restricted.

As soon as a user gets on the train or plane, they’ll punch in their passcode to gain access to their assigned area. This system works well if you have passengers who travel a lot and need to keep track of who has access to what location.

Video Surveillance System

If you have employees who do a lot of traveling, it’ll pay off to invest in a high-quality video surveillance system. Connected security cameras are a perfect way to secure your building from entry by those who may not have your official passcodes. Cameras can be set up in so many different places, from inside the building to outside to catch all kinds of threats.

Gas Detection System

Gas detection systems are becoming more common in commercial facilities due to increasing awareness of fire risks. Whether you choose to go with a gas detection system or not, it’s a good idea to have an emergency plan in case of an emergency due to gas leaks or extended power outages.

Smart Duct and Cable Systems

A great way to ensure the safety of employees and visitors alike, especially during inclement weather, is to invest in a smart duct and cable system. When you have a smart duct and cable system, you’ll be able to monitor temperatures inside and outside of your building, as well as check on energy usage and usage per square foot.

Conclusion

In this day and age, with social media and other forms of communication being so readily available, your business needs to be as secure as possible. Installing a security system is expensive, so make sure you’re looking out for your own business first. By installing the right security system on your business premises, you can ensure your customers, employees, and even yourself are as safe as possible.