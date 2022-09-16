Top 5 most popular Slots themes

If you’re familiar with online casinos, you’ll know that roughly 70% of all games are Slots. In fact, Paddy Power’s online Slots feature some of the most popular themes that you could find at both land-based machines and online, as well as some unique adventures that are only available online.

There are certain themes, however, that have remained popular throughout the many years that slot games have been spun.

So, join us as we shed light on the top five most popular…

Wild West

Some of the very first casinos to ever spring up in Nevada were Wild West themed, as many popular card games had travelled over from traditional Western saloons. This nod to the past has continued to be incorporated into many themed slot games available today, despite the rise of super casinos in Las Vegas creating a more glamorous lifestyle for gaming.

Online, you’ll find plenty of Wild West themed slot games, including Wild Wild Chest and King of the West. Here, you can grab your cowboy boots and get your bandolier at the ready as you try and become the best gunslinger in town.

Ancient Egypt

Another popular slot theme is Ancient Egypt. Whilst there were definitely no slot machines at this time, the mysteries of the pyramids and Pharaohs have always been intriguing.

It’s this intrigue that has inspired many players over the years to virtually visit the desert, hoping to turn hieroglyphs into winning combinations and uncover some ancient mysteries along the way.

Luck of the Irish

Some players opt for a more superstitious approach to gameplay, spinning reels that are adorned with the likes of horseshoes, four-leaf clovers and leprechauns.

Luck of the Irish themed games generally take you to a backdrop displaying the rolling hills of the Emerald Isle, where you’ll attempt to find the pot-of-gold at the end of the rainbow and see if the ‘lucky’ symbols are on your side.

Fruit

There’s no doubt, whether you’ve played a slot machine or just glanced at one, that you’ve seen some fruit-themed symbols spinning on the reels.

We’re not sure if this really classes as a theme as such, but fruit-filled reels are a nod to the classic Fruit Machine era of 1902. You’ll likely see the likes of plums, grapes, melons and cherries spinning into play, with lucky 7s, Liberty Bells and BAR symbols making an appearance too.

Fishing

It might be the tranquil atmosphere that makes fishing-themed Slots so popular or the anticipation of reeling in a big ’un, but putting your angling skills to the test has remained a great choice on online casino sites.

There are many fishing-themed franchises, each allowing you to cast your line and see if you can bag the catch of the day, so it’s no wonder these Slots are so predominant both online and on land-based machines.

—

As you can see, there are many different themes available to explore when playing Slots both online and at a land-based venue – but these five have no doubt spun into the hearts of players and become some of the most popular.

With this in mind, which theme will you be spinning next?