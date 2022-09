Top 20 most common passwords used by Australians in 2021

1. 123456 – < one second to crack - used 308,483 times

2. password – < one second to crack - used 191,880 times

3. lizottes – three hours to crack – used 98,220 times

4. password1 – < one second to crack - used 86,884 times

5. 123456789 – < one second to crack - used 75,856 times

6. 12345 – < one second to crack - used 69,344 times

7. abc123 – < one second to crack - used 68,434 times

8. qwerty – < one second to crack - used 67,130 times

9. 12345678 – < one second to crack - used 37,675 times

10. holden – two minutes to crack – used 30,844 times

11. charlie – < a second to crack - used 30,527 times

12. 1234567 – < one second to crack - used 28,059 times

13. qwerty1 – < one second to crack - used 27,088 times

14. 111111 – < one second to crack - used 26,481 times

15. dragon – < a second to crack - used 26,473 times

16. 1234 – < one second to crack - 26,145 uses

17. 1234567890 – < a second to crack - used 23,511 times

18. qwerty123 – < one second to crack - used 23,409 times

19. australia – six seconds to crack – used 21,666 times

20. princess – < a second to crack - used 21,660 times