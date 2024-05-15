Top 15 new features in Android 15

The next version of Google’s mobile operating system, Android 15, is on the horizon, with a host of new features and improvements. Google promises productivity improvements, greater privacy and security, and smoother performance. There are also updates for foldable and larger screen devices. Android 15 is only available as a beta for select devices right now, and the final release is a few months away. But we’ve been testing it and these are our favorite new features so far.

Google officially removed the name from desserts with Android 10, but still uses codenames internally. Android 14 was Upside Down Cake and this year’s release is Vanilla Ice Cream.

How to download and install Android 15

Google released the first beta version of Android 15 in April, with more releases planned for May, June, and July, before the final public release, likely in August or October. These releases allow developers to test the next version of Google’s mobile operating system, learn about new features, and prepare their applications or games to work properly. They also give early adopters a chance to take a look at Android 15.

While beta versions are more stable than developer previews, you may still encounter some bugs and have to jump through some hoops to install them, so it’s not recommended for everyone. If you want to try it out, you’ll need a Google Pixel phone (Pixel 6 or later) or a compatible partner device (including select phones from Honor, Nothing, OnePlus and Xiaomi). You have to register in the Android Beta Program. Most people who sign up for the program will receive the OTA (over-the-air) beta updates without wiping their phones, but they won’t be able to exit the beta program without a factory reset. Make sure to backup your Android phone first.

Updates usually appear automatically, but you can always check if you have the latest version at Settings > System > Upgrade system touching Search for updates. Do you want to exit the beta and return to Android 14? Go to Google Android Beta PageScroll down to find your device and press Opt out. This will erase all locally saved data, so back up your device first. You will receive an update message to revert to the previous version.

People who don’t have a Pixel or a compatible partner device should check their phone manufacturer’s website, forums, or social media to find out when to expect Android 15.

Top new features of Android 15

These are our favorite features and improvements so far, but we won’t know for sure what the final cut will be until Android 15 is released. You can learn more at Google Developer Site. And be sure to read our story about all the new features coming to Android and the Android ecosystem, including Wear OS, Android Auto, and Android TV, in this story here.

Private space

Courtesy of Google

Android 15 includes a new Private Space where you can keep sensitive apps separate from the rest of your phone. Whether you want to protect your health data or your banking apps, Private Space keeps it safe behind a second layer of authentication, protected with the same password you use to unlock your device or an alternative PIN. When your Private Space is locked, apps are hidden from recent views, notifications, settings, and other apps. You can also delete your private space completely.

More satellite connectivity

Courtesy of Google

There is a significant expansion of satellite connectivity in Android 15. Some RCS and SMS apps should now be able to send text messages via satellite (previously limited to emergency use). Google has also standardized pop-ups and other UI elements to make it clearer when you’re connected via satellite.

Partial screen recording

Courtesy of Google

Instead of recording or sharing your entire screen, in Android 15, you can share an individual app without revealing the rest of the screen or incoming notifications. Logins and one-time passwords (OTPs) are automatically hidden from remote viewers. This is already available on Pixels, but now Google has integrated it into Android.

Blocking malicious applications

Several Android 15 updates make life difficult for malicious apps. They can no longer hide behind other apps by placing them in the foreground or invisibly overlaying them on top. There are also changes designed to prevent the exploitation of intents, which allow you to start an activity in another application by describing an action you want to perform, as they are often misused by malware. This is something behind the scenes to keep users safer.

Application Archiving

Courtesy of Google

If you haven’t used an app or game in a while, you may be prompted to delete it, but what if you think you might use it again in the future? With app archiving in Android 15, you can download most apps by archiving them, but keeping your user settings or saving data in games. The auto-archive feature was announced last year, but Android 15 makes it a system-wide option, so people can choose to automatically archive apps when storage is running low.

Better PDF handling

Courtesy of Google

Trying to do anything with PDF files on your Android phone can be tricky, so the news that Google has integrated several PDF improvements into Android 15 is welcome. PDF files should load more easily and there is now support for password protected files, annotations, form editing and copy selection. Perhaps best of all, you can now search within PDF files.

Enhanced protection against fraud and scams

Courtesy of Google

There are several updates in Android 15 aimed squarely at frustrating scammers and scammers. Google will employ AI through Play Protect and on devices to find and flag suspicious behavior. Messages containing one-time passwords (OTPs), typically used in two-factor authentication, are now hidden from the notification system, making them difficult to intercept. Restricted settings are also being expanded for side-loading apps, those that are not downloaded through the Google Play Store.

Loudness control

It can be jarring when you switch from one app to another and the volume suddenly increases. Fortunately, Android 15 introduces support for CTA-2075 loudness standard. That means it will compare the volume between apps, take into account the characteristics of your speakers, headphones or earphones, and intelligently adjust the audio to ensure there are no sudden skips or drops.

Best low light camera

There are a couple of significant improvements to the camera app in Android 15. First, Low Light Boost offers better previews in low-light conditions, so you can better frame your night shots and scan QR codes when light is limited. . There are also new camera app options that give you finer control over the flash so you can adjust the intensity for both individual flashes and continuous flashlight mode.

Taskbar options

For Android tablets and foldable phones, Google has changed the way the taskbar works. Initially it was permanent, then it was temporary and now you can choose. This is useful for docked tablets where you may want a taskbar to always be displayed, but it’s also nice to have the option to hide it. You can also set your favorite split screen app combinations. Android 15 allows apps to be displayed edge-to-edge, so they can make more use of the available screen real estate, even if there is a taskbar or system bar at the bottom.

Better battery life

There are always tweaks and efficiency improvements in Android updates that should have a positive impact on battery life, but with Android 15, Google is putting more controls on foreground services and clamping down on apps that they continue to run in an active state. Devices with lots of RAM should also see faster app startup times and cameras with lower power consumption, thanks to support for larger page sizes.

Good vibrations

Android 15 lets you turn keyboard vibrations on or off system-wide, rather than having to dig into keyboard settings. There is a new option Settings > Sound and vibration > Vibration and haptics, where you can also use sliders to adjust the haptic intensity (this is something that has been available on select Android phones, but is now available system-wide). The second beta also introduces rich vibrations, so people can determine between different types of notifications without looking at the screen.

More folding cover screen options

Some of the best foldable phones automatically change whatever actions you’re taking on the cover screen when you fold them, but Google is now integrating that option into Android 15. If you prefer the cover screen to lock when you fold them, that will be an option too. There’s also more support for apps displayed on smaller clamshell screens with the more compact foldable phone category.

More Health Connect data

Health Connect started as an app to bring together all your health and fitness data from different devices and apps. It comes preinstalled with Android 14, but Android 15 adds two new types of data: skin temperature (collected by wearables like the Oura Ring and Pixel Watch 2), as well as workout plans, which can include calorie-attainment goals. burns, distance, duration, repetition and steps, but also performance goals around as many repetitions as possible (AMRAP), cadence, heart rate, power, perceived rate of exertion and speed.

Enhanced theft protection

Courtesy of Google

Many of the new Android security measures Google is rolling out to deter thieves, such as automatically locking when someone steals your phone, as well as remote locking options, are coming to devices running Android 10 and later. But the update to factory reset protection, which prevents thieves who force a restart of a stolen device from setting it up again without knowing your device or Google account credentials, is only in Android 15.