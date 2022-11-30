Top 10 highest earners in sport as Cristiano Ronaldo ‘nears move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr’

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly sensationally agreed a bumper £173million-a-year contract with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, which would make him the highest earner in sport.

After a turbulent relationship with club leaders that was only made worse by his controversial statements during a TV interview with Piers, Morgan, the 37-year old had his Manchester United contract terminated earlier in the month.

And now Ronaldo is said to have agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with Al Nassr – worth an eye-watering £173m-per-year – that will see him play until the age of 40, according to Spanish newspaper outlet Marca.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed a £173million-a-year deal with Saudi side Al Nassr

Ronaldo’s salary, if he succeeds in his move, would make him the highest-earning sportsperson, according to ESPN. Forbes.

Sportsmail examines the 10 highest-earning athletes in every sport, in light of the Ronaldo news.

We have adhered to the official ‘Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes 2022 List’This means that Kylian Mbappe is not allowed to be in the area.

However, after signing a bumper new PSG deal in May, the Frenchman is set to earn £107m per year so it is expected that he will feature in the list for 2023.

1 – Cristiano Ronaldo – £172.9m per year

Ronaldo, if he does move to Al-Nassr will become the highest-paid sportsman in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a legend in football who has won 34 awards during his career. He With 118 goals, he is also the highest international scorer.

If he does complete the move to Saudi side Al Nassr, he will earn £172.9m a year.

Ronaldo is currently third on the highest-paid athletes list, earning £83.6m per year, meaning he will more than double his salary.

2. Lionel Messi – £103.4m per year

Ronaldo would also beat his great rival Lionel Messi when he completed the move to Al-Nassr

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one the greatest players of all-time. He has won seven Ballon d’Or awards.

Messi, a four-time Champion League winner, has scored 799 goals for country and club in 1030 games.

The PSG star earns £103.4m per year meaning he is currently top of the Forbes list, and he will be dwarfed in salary by his old rival Ronaldo.

3. LeBron James – £101.4m per year

LeBron James, a legendary basketball player, is a four time champion of the NBA in America

Basketball legends are hard to find than LeBron James. The 37-year old has won four NBA titles during his career.

He As an active player in the league, he is the first to have $1bn in earnings.

James is also a partner in Fenway Sports Group, meaning he is a part owner in several sporting teams including Liverpool – he earns £101.4m per year.

4. Steph Curry – £77.6m per year

Steph Curry finishes fourth behind LeBron James who is a four-time NBA champion

Curry was a point guard for the Golden State Warriors and is another great basketball player.

He She is known as one the greatest NBA shooters and has been credited for changing the sport by encouraging more three-point shots from players and teams.

Slotting in at fourth on the list, Curry earns £77.6m per year.

5. Kevin Durrant – £77m per year

Kevin Durrant is another player who made the top 10 most-earning athletes.

The Brooklyn Jets No7 Durant, a two-time NBA champion, is another iconic basketball player to be featured on this list.

He’s featured in the NBA All-Star game on 12 occasions despite being only 34 and he earns £77m per year.

6. Roger Federer – £75.9m per year

Roger Federer remains in the Top 10 for 2022 despite having announced his retirement earlier this summer

Although the legendary tennis icon has announced his retirement in September, he still appears on this list.

Having won the Wimbledon title a record eight times, Federer also spent 237 consecutive weeks ranked at No 1 in the world during his career – Federer earns £75.9m per year.

7. Canelo Alvarez – £75.3m per year

Canelo Alvarez (legendary Mexican boxer) is a world champion in all four weight classes

Canelo has won numerous world titles in four weight classes, ranging from light middleweight to heavyweight.

He’s won 58 of his 62 fights, with only two losses, while 39 of his wins have come via KO – the Mexican earns £75.3m per year.

8. Neymar Jr. – £72.8m per year

Neymar Jr. is second in the Top 10 PSG players, demonstrating the club’s financial capabilities

The Brazilian is the second PSG player on this list with Messi after joining the club for a world record £200m in 2017.

He has torn up European football ever since first joining Barcelona in 2013 and has 115 goals in 164 PSG appearances, while he has netted 75 in 122 for the Selecao – Neymar earns £72.8m per year.

9. Tom Brady – £70.2m per year

Tom Brady (C), still plays in the NFL and has won the Super Bowl seven times.

Brady has won seven Super Bowls and is still a successful trader at 45.

The Tampay Bay Buccaneers Quarterback is widely-regarded as the greatest Quarterback of all-time – he earns £70.2m per year.

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo – £67.7m per year

Giannis Antetokounmpo is fourth basketball player to make it into the top 10 highest-earners

Antetokounmpo at 27 is the youngest of the list, and he plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Greek-Nigerian player in basketball is one of the most prominent players in NBA history. He led the Bucks to their first NBA championship since 1971.

A film on Antetokounmpo and his family was released in 2022 – he earns £67.7m per year.