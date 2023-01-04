Toowoomba woman Natalie Mayers slams resident’s ‘vile’ messages after covering her car in dog poo

Queensland Police are investigating the incident and were on the scene

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A small-town business owner said the woman who smeared her car in steaming dog shit for parking on a suburban street also sent her “mean” messages on Facebook.

Natalie Mayers, a neurolinguistic programming coach, shared a video two weeks ago in which an angry woman in Toowoomba, Queensland, showed the reasons why she covered the car roof with feces and boiling water.

Ms Mayers had begun filming when she returned to her vehicle to find the woman pouring something over it.

The woman claimed that Ms Mayers had parked in front of her home for “more than three hours” and pointed to a hand-drawn sign on her front gate asking motorists to leave the area clear.

Toowoomba business owner Natalie Mayers said she has received “vile” Facebook messages after reporting a woman covering her car with dog poop and boiling water (above)

In her video, Ms Mayers showed the sign – which is not legally binding – and other cars parked in the street.

She told the woman she was parked there for work, but the irate resident turned her away, saying it was convenient for her because the car was damaged.

While Ms Mayers said she has chosen to “forgive” the woman, she revealed that the homeowner has been sending her angry messages on Facebook.

“This lady actually found me on my Facebook and sent me some pretty mean messages,” Ms Mayers said in a video on Monday.

“They’re going to the police, along with her contact details.”

In a message from Ms Mayers, the woman said: ‘I would like to know if Natalie Mayers and Natalie McKraken are the same toxic, dog shit, lying person and indeed she has a real reason for parking east. Toowoomba.

“Does True Rebel Heart (Mrs. Mayers’ company) have an office here???? Doubtful to say the least.’

Ms Mayers (above) said she chose to forgive the woman for the disgusting act, but added that the matter has been reported to police

The cost of repairing the paint and electronics was estimated in the thousands.

When approached, the aggressive woman said, “Why did you park in front of my house when there’s a ‘please don’t’ sign here and the street is empty?”

“You’ve been here for over three hours. I took a picture of what time you got here and what time I did this.’

Ms Mayers later said she was forced to call triple zero as soon as she stopped filming because the woman allegedly started threatening her.

Ms Mayers claimed the woman (above) has previously been reported for damaging other vehicles and is being investigated by Queensland Police

She claimed the woman had reported causing damage to several other vehicles, but she did not know because she had been on maternity leave.

“I didn’t see a sign until I walked back afterwards,” Ms Mayers said.

“I just parked in front of work, got out, went to work, and if I came back later, I have to deal with that.

“It’s crazy what you get away with in Toowoomba.”

Queensland Police are investigating the incident.