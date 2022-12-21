Toowoomba lockdown: Residents warned to stay inside as police negotiate with allegedly armed man

<!–

Residents of a regional town west of Brisbane have been warned to stay indoors as police negotiate with a man they believe is in possession of a firearm.

Queensland Police issued a declaration of emergency under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in Toowoomba shortly before noon on Wednesday.

Police arrived around 10:45 a.m. to search the Newtown property. The reason for the search is not yet known.

Police have advised residents of the Toowoomba emergency zone (above in blue) to stay indoors as negotiations with the alleged gunman continue

#BREAKING: Specialized police have arrived at the scene of a standoff at a home in Toowoomba after officers executing a search warrant came across a man believed to be armed with a firearm. 📍 Here’s the latest news 👉 https://bit.ly/3Veisoe Posted by The chronicle on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Officers began negotiating with the man upon arrival. It is believed there is another man in the house.

Police declared an emergency just before noon, warning residents on Tor Street, Park Street and Dalmany Street to stay indoors.

Officers evacuated some residents from Park Street and said more will be moved from the area if necessary.

All roads to the emergency zone are closed.

More to come.