Toowoomba council worker caught allegedly luring cat from yard to put it in the pound on CCTV

A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner’s front yard before attempting to confiscate it – when an argument between the pet owners and the council reached a breaking point.

CCTV footage captured the bizarre moment when the Toowoomba Regional Council employee in Queensland allegedly tempted the cat to the end of the house’s driveway before picking it up and driving to her vehicle.

Westbrook couple Steven and Julie Stephens have been in the crosshairs of the town, alleging that the worker tried to exploit an ordinance requiring cats to remain on private property.

The family is fighting with the council who say the Stephens simply have too many pets for the kind of property, which consists of six dachshunds – which they breed – and two cats.

But Stephens claims that his wife, who is suffering from debilitating mental illness after a serious car accident, needs the company of the dogs to calm her down.

“It may seem strange to you or me, but she needs those animals,” Mr Stephens told the local newspaper. the chronicle.

“She had a serious car accident a few years ago, her partner at the time passed away, she has a metal plate in her head and now has severe depression and anxiety.”

A CCTV reportedly caught a city worker trying to lure a cat into the street so she could put him in the shelter (pictured)

He said a council animal police officer visited their home on Tuesday to tell them the council would take possession of at least six of their animals, with the number of dogs in the property in violation of local rules.

Mr Stephens acknowledged the dog problem but insisted he couldn’t let one go.

When the animal control officer told the couple to remove some of their dogs, Mrs. Stephens had to leave the house to calm down.

It was then, after Mrs. Stephens was out of the house, that the animal control officer left Stephens’ residence, headed for her car and reportedly coaxed the cat on the way.

The video has gone viral on social media, but the images (pictured) are only part of a tragic family story and a protracted battle with the municipality

The officer could then be seen through the CCTV cameras picking up the beloved cat.

Luckily for the feline, “Phoebe,” Mr. Stephens was looking at the camera at that moment.

He made a heroic leap to help Phoebe, and the council worker respectfully returned the cat, he said.

He claims the worker left him with a threat to return and a $280 bill for letting his cat roam.

Brian Pidgeon, CEO of Toowoomba Regional Council, told Daily Mail Australia that Daily Mail Australia council officers must enforce their animal management laws, but also comply with requirements on how they have done their job, saying that the council is investigating the episode.

“In accordance with Section 113 of the Cat and Dog Management Act of 2008, an authorized person may enter a place to supervise compliance with the requirements of Section 14 (Owner must ensure that a cat or dog is implanted) ) and Article 44 (registration obligation),’ he said.

‘In addition, the employees of the municipality must comply with all applicable requirements within this law, the Municipalities Act 2009 and the code of conduct of the municipality.

All cats must be microchipped in accordance with Queensland Government legislation. By law, no cats or dogs are allowed to roam and residents must lock their pets in their property at all times.

“The number of cats you can keep will depend on a number of circumstances, including the size of your property, suitable fencing, available supervision, the potential for nuisance to neighbors, perception of the environment and other considerations.

“In general, two cats are allowed on a property less than 450m2 and three cats are allowed on a plot of more than 451m2.”