‘Too soon’ to celebrate resumption of grain shipments, Zelensky says

The first shipment of Ukrainian grain since the Russian invasion in February left the port of Odessa on Monday as part of a landmark deal to lift Moscow’s naval blockade in the Black Sea. Kiev said the departure of the Razoni freighter would bring “lighting to the world” – if Moscow respected its side of the accord. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6:18 a.m.: Corn, wheat prices fall as Ukraine resumes grain shipments, but Zelensky warns to celebrate too early

US grain and wheat futures plummeted Monday as the first grain ship left a Ukrainian port via a newly agreed safe shipping channel, raising hopes that Ukraine’s overseas exports could resume on a large scale after being blocked by war.

The Chicago Board of Trade’s November soybeans fell 62-1/2 cents at $14.06 per bushel. December corn finished 10-1/4 cents at $6.09-3/4 per bushel and September CBOT wheat fell 7-1/2 cents to finish at $8.00-1/4 .

The five-month cessation of supplies from Ukraine – one of the world’s largest grain exporters – has contributed to rising food prices and has hit the world’s poorest countries particularly hard.

Kiev said the departure of the Razoni freighter would bring “lighting to the world” — if Moscow respected its side of the accord — but President Volodymyr Zelensky warned it was too early to celebrate.

“At this point, it is too early to draw any conclusions and make predictions,” Zelensky said in his daily video address.

“Let’s wait and see how the agreement works and whether safety is really guaranteed.”

5:49 am: US accuses Russia of using Ukrainian power plant as ‘nuclear shield’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Russia’s actions around Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant “the height of irresponsibility” and accused Moscow of using it as a “nuclear shield” in attacks on Ukrainian troops.

Russia was accused of firing grenades dangerously close to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in March, when its forces took over in the early weeks of the invasion of Ukraine.

Washington is “deeply concerned” that Moscow was now using the plant as a military base and firing on Ukrainian troops from nearby, Blinken told reporters after talks on nuclear non-proliferation at the United Nations in New York.

“Of course the Ukrainians cannot fire back, otherwise a terrible accident would happen to the nuclear power plant,” he said.

Russia’s actions went beyond using a “human shield,” Blinken said, calling it a “nuclear shield.”

The Russian mission to the United Nations in New York strongly rejected Blinken’s accusations.

“We have repeatedly stated that actions by our armed forces in no way undermine Ukraine’s nuclear security or hinder the routine operation of the nuclear power plant (nuclear power plant),” Russia’s UN mission said in a statement.

03:36 AM: World Bank investigates ‘extreme’ food price rises in poor countries

According to an Food Security Update Published Monday by the World Bank, Lebanon is facing the world’s worst food inflation, with prices soaring 332 percent in the past year. (Lebanon is the destination of the first grain ship to leave the Ukrainian port of Odessa under a UN-backed deal.)

NEW ONES @World Bank #Food Safety Update: High inflation persists in almost all low- and middle-income countries. The share of high-income countries with high inflation has also risen sharply 📈. [1/3] pic.twitter.com/BFngHfjBHD — World Bank (@WorldBank) August 1, 2022

Zimbabwe and Venezuela have also seen triple-digit increases, with Turkey, Iran, Sri Lanka and Argentina being the next biggest hit. The World Bank highlights the war in Ukraine as a key factor behind rising prices and food insecurity, alongside a historic drought in the Horn of Africa.

