Too Many To Count: 10 Great Movies With The Largest Cast, Ranked

unlike The Devil in Prada (2006), or Ma Rainey’s black buttocks (2020) where memorable performances don’t require a lot of screen time, certain films rely on a large cast. The roar of the crowd as they cheer on their favorite contestant in an area, hungry diners eating several meals in a crowded restaurant, and a dance number that almost everyone in the local town knows the dance moves are all scenes from movies that require a lot of actors .





RELATED: Movies Without Men: 10 Movies Without Male Characters

If only a few actors took part in those scenes, the audience wouldn’t believe that the main characters were struggling to find a table in the restaurant, or the dance number wouldn’t be as energetic as it should be.

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

‘Catch Me If You Can’ (2002)

Image via Dreamworks Images

Based on a true story, catch me if you can (2002) starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Frank Abagnale Jr. a high school student who could manipulate the people around him. His strategy was to impersonate a prosecutor, pilot and doctor and create checks that no one suspected were fake.

There were over 204 people who took part in the film. Yet there is only one man, Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) played this cat-and-mouse game with Frank, watching his every move and watching Frank slip. Catch Me If You Can is available on Paramount+.

‘Lincoln’ (2012)

Image via Dreamworks Images

the biographical movie, Lincoln (2012), took place in the 1860s when the Civil War was not over. President Abraham Lincoln (Daniel Day-Lewis) approved the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863, and although the proclamation declared slaves free, it did not prohibit slavery. He sought peace in the war-torn country and encouraged his cabinet members to move passage of the 13th Amendment that would make slavery illegal.

There were several scenes in the film where large groups of people argued, both on the battlefield and in government buildings. These scenes would not have been possible without a large cast, as there were 212 people involved in this film. Lincoln is available on YouTube.

‘Oceans Eight’ (2018)

Image via Warner Bros.

Ocean’s Eight (2018) began with Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) to leave prison. This may have been a fresh start for Debbie, but she was ready to jump back into the game by stealing a $150 million Cartier necklace at the Met Gala. She wouldn’t carry out this heist alone, instead she assembled an all-female team with all different skills.

The plan was risky, especially since the Met Gala was packed, and there were no shortage of guards either. Ocean’s Eight’s cast was over 236 people, but Debbie only needed seven capable women for her team. Ocean’s Eight is available on Hulu.

‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ ​​(2014)

Image via Marvel Entertainment

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) took place after the events of Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and The Avengers (2012). Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) tried to adapt to the world around him and discovered that a new threat was planning to attack the SHIELD organization. The culprit was named Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), he was a former soldier and Steve’s best friend, James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes.

This action-packed film starring former Avengers members such as Sam Wilson (Falcon) and Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) also involved more than 242 cast members. Captain America: The Winter Soldier is available on Disney+.

‘Mama Mia! Here We Go Again’ (2018)

Image via Universal Pictures

After 10 years, most of the cast of Mama Mia! returned to reprise their roles in the sequel Mama Mia! Here we go again (2018). The film is set five years after the 2008 film, where Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) put the finishing touches to the grand opening of Hotel Bella Donna when the guests arrived.

One of the elements of this film that makes it memorable are the ABBA extravagant musical numbers. There were times when only a few cast members took part in a choreographic number to make it more of a personal moment shared only by those close to the main character. However, other scenes felt like all the island residents were involved and thus energized the scene. A total of 246 people participated in the film. Mama Mia! Here we go again is available on YouTube.

‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ (1952)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus were known as “The Greatest Show on Earth.” Spectators watched the three-ring circus in awe as there were performances and acts that they couldn’t find anywhere else. The film, The greatest show on earth (1952), looked into the lives of circus performers, such as a clown, an elephant trainer, and trapeze performers.

There were scenes where the camera turned away from the performers to the audience, showing that all the seats in the tent were filled. However, this would not have been possible if only a few actors were attached to this project. The film involved more than 247 people. The greatest show on earth is available on PlutoTV.

‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ (2016)

Image via Heyday Films

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) took place years before Harry Potter received his acceptance at Hogwarts. The 2016 movie starred Eddie Redmayne as Newt, a wizard with a mysterious briefcase. Magical creatures just want to get out of his suitcase peek out, and they eventually escaped his suitcase on the streets of New York.

More than 252 cast members were involved in this fantasy world. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them along with the other two sequels Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore are available on HBO Max.

‘The Irishman’ (2019)

Image via Tribeca Productions

the Irishman (2019) was formed as a reflection of Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran’s (Robert de Niro) to live. In the present, Frank lived in a nursing home and no one visited him. In the 1950s, however, he was a World War II veteran, a former hit man, and a member of the Bufalino crime family.

During his time as a member of the mafia, he worked with Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), a leader of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, who disappeared after his arrest. There were a total of 475 cast members involved in this film. the Irishman is available on Netflix.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

Image via Michael Todd Company

Before the 2004 movie, Around the world in 80 days, of Jackie Chan and Steve Coogan, viewers watched the 1956 film Around the World in 80 Days. In the 1956 film, Phileas Fogg (David Niven) believed he could travel the entire world in 80 days. Not only did he believe this to be true, but he placed a £20,000 bet on it.

Planning this expedition required meticulous planning to make sure everything goes according to plan, but he didn’t travel alone. Passe-partout (cantinflask), an immigrant, accompanied him. The film featured a cast of over 1,302 people. Around the world in 80 days is available on YouTube.

‘Quo Vadis’ (1951)

Image via MGM

Quo Vadis (1951) is set in ancient Rome and follows the story of General Marcus Vinicius (Robert Taylor) who was in love with Lygia (Deborah Kerr). The problem was that Lygia was now a follower of Christianity, a religion that hadn’t gained momentum in Rome three years earlier, and Marcus was not a Christian. Their differing beliefs caused friction between the two of them.

Quo Vadis cast including 30,000 extras. The magnitude of this cast was seen in the final scene of the film where Emperor Nero (Peter Ustinov) greeted his people as he stood on his balcony. Quo Vadis is available on YouTube.

UP NEXT: 10 Movies That Worked Wonders On Under $1 Million Budget