Too little, too late: Study examines why the Endangered Species Act fails

Of the thousands of species listed by the Endangered Species Act over the past 48 years, only 54 have recovered to the point of no longer requiring protection. Credit: Eberhard et al. 2022



Since its adoption in 1973, the U.S. Endangered Species Act (ESA) has been the strongest law to prevent species extinction in the United States, and has served as a model for conservation policies for other countries.

However, its success in helping species recover leaves much to be desired. From the thousands of species listed by the ESA in the past 48 years, only 54 have recovered to the point where they no longer need protection. A new study, published in the journal PLOS ONEexamines why so few species have successfully recovered.

The study — led by Erich Eberhard of Columbia University’s Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Environmental Biology, and co-authored by scientists at Princeton University — paints a grim picture. They find that most species are not protected until their populations are dangerously small, diminishing their prospects for recovery.

“We find that small populations at the time of recording, coupled with delayed protection and insufficient funding, continue to undermine one of the world’s strongest laws for protecting biodiversity,” they write.

The findings are particularly newsworthy in light of the upcoming meeting of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity in December. The meeting aims to finalize a framework that will guide conservation efforts around the world through 2030. The planet is currently facing accelerated extinction of specieswith an expected loss of more than 1 million species in the near future.

An ongoing pattern

Small populations are more vulnerable to environmental and genetic threats, and so are more likely to become extinct before conservation interventions can restore the species to a stable population size.

Evidence that species are not protected under the ESA until their populations have become very small was first reported in 1993when a study found that species listed for conservation had on average only 1,075 surviving individuals for vertebrates, 999 surviving individuals for invertebrate species, and 120 surviving individuals for plant species.

The new study echoes the methodology of the 1993 study to determine whether the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has become more proactive over the roughly 30 years since the issue was first drawn to attention. The team also looked at trends in species ‘waiting times’ – the length of time between when a species is first identified as potentially in need of protection and when it actually gains protected status under the ESA – and trends in funding for the uptake and recovery of endangered species.

It appears that population sizes of species at the time of recording did not change significantly between 1985-1991 and 1992-2020. The study also found that there are consistently long waits for species to receive protection, further increasing the risk of extinction for species with already small or rapidly declining populations.

Funding constraints don’t help matters. While funding allocations declined between 2010 and 2020, the number of species listed for protection increased by more than 300% during that time. As a result, the study found that funding for conservation has fallen by nearly 50% per species since 1985.

“As the number of endangered species — and the threats they face — are increasing, the unfortunate conclusion is that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is being asked to do more with fewer resources,” Eberhard said.

Inadequate funding to protect endangered and threatened species has existed for decades, the authors note, regardless of which political parties hold power in the White House and Congress.

“More funding is essential for sustained, substantial progress in protecting endangered species,” they write. “Studies have shown that government spending on managing endangered species contributes to improving recovery status and preventing extinction.”

As the Convention on Biological Diversity meeting approaches, the study authors hope leaders in the US and around the world will learn from these lessons to better protect and conserve endangered species around the world.

More information:

Too little, too late: US Endangered Species Act undermined by passivity and insufficient funding, PLoS ONE (2022). dx.doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0275322 Too little, too late: US Endangered Species Act undermined by passivity and insufficient funding,(2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0275322

Provided by Columbia Climate School