Too Hot To Handle’s Larissa Trownson is unrecognisable as she debuts dramatic makeover

She rose to fame as the New Zealand blonde bombshell on Netflix’s hit reality show Too Hot To Handle.

But Larissa Trownson, 29, looked almost unrecognizable when she debuted a head of chocolate brown hair on Instagram last month.

Gone were her peroxide locks, replaced by rich dark brown locks that fell down her waist.

Larissa made fans do a double take when she revealed her new look with a sultry selfie, captioned, “New hair who dis?”

Days later, she uploaded another photo of herself braless in an extremely cropped leather top.

“Can confirm – brunettes have more fun,” she captioned the raunchy image.

Larissa appeared in season two of the hit show Too Hot To Handle, which premiered on Netflix in 2021.

She recently admitted to getting a breast augmentation, regular Botox injections, and lip filler.

In June, the blonde told Daily Mail Australia that she is not ashamed to talk about her cosmetic improvements and wants to be “transparent” to help other women.

“I think it’s really important that we’re transparent about the work we’ve done, otherwise it helps portray unreal beauty standards, especially for younger women,” she said.

“So I’ve always been candid about it and I chose to have it, so I’m proud of it.”

When asked to describe herself in three words, Larissa said she is “brains and beauty.”

Too Hot To Handle follows a pair of sexy singletons who stay in a beachfront mansion and have to pass a four-week sex ban to win $100,000.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia last year, Larissa said she’s not ashamed to talk about her cosmetic improvements and wants to be “transparent” in helping other women.