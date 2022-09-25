Too Hot To Handle star Larissa Trownson dares to bare in a skimpy rainbow frock

WhatsNew2Day
Indeed too hot to handle! Kiwi reality star Larissa Trownson dares to bare in a skimpy rainbow dress as she watches the races

By Monique Friedlander for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 07:53, September 25, 2022 | Updated: 07:53, September 25, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Too Hot To Handle star Larissa Trownson sure knows how to drop your jaw.

The Kiwi reality star, 29, dared to show off in a skimpy rainbow dress on Sunday as she spent the day watching a local horse racing game.

The surgically enhanced bombshell posted to Instagram and shared a photo gallery in which she posed in a sassy mini dress that barely covered her chest.

Too Hot To Handle star Larissa Trownson, 29, (pictured) dared to bare in a skimpy rainbow dress as she watched the horse races in New Zealand on Sunday
Larissa sported her freshly dyed brown locks and enhanced her complexion with a dramatic makeup look.

‘Race (you to the bottom) day [horse racing emoji],’ the lawyer captioned the post.

Larissa appeared in season two of the hit show Too Hot To Handle, which premiered on Netflix in 2021.

The surgically enhanced bombshell posted to Instagram and shared a photo gallery in which she posed in a sassy mini dress that barely covered her chest.
Larissa sported her freshly dyed brown locks and enhanced her complexion with a dramatic makeup look
She recently admitted to getting a breast augmentation, regular Botox injections, and lip filler.

In June, the blonde told Daily Mail Australia that she is not ashamed to talk about her cosmetic improvements and wants to be “transparent” to help other women.

“I think it’s really important that we’re transparent about the work we’ve done, otherwise it helps portray unreal beauty standards, especially for younger women,” she said.

Larissa appeared in season two of the hit show Too Hot To Handle, which aired on Netflix in 2021
Speaking to Daily Mail Australia last year, Larissa said she’s not ashamed to talk about her cosmetic improvements and wants to be “transparent” in helping other women.

“So I’ve always been candid about it and I chose to have it, so I’m proud of it.”

When asked to describe herself in three words, Larissa said she is “brains and beauty.”

Too Hot To Handle follows a pair of sexy singletons who stay in a beachfront mansion and have to pass a four-week sex ban to win $100,000.

When asked to describe herself in three words, Larissa said she is 'brains and beauty'
