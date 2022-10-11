Tony's Flowers worker Kate Clift awarded nearly $3,000 for unfair dismissal over seasonal work

It said seasonal work was ending, but she had been working with them for almost two years

Her employer, Tony’s Flowers, fired her over email along with two other workers

Fair Work heard Mrs Clift missed shifts because she was sick and on a break

A casual floral supply worker has been awarded almost $3,000 for unfair dismissal after missing three shifts after her home was broken into.

Kate Clift took a case against her former employer, Adelaide-based florist Tony’s Flowers, to Fair Work for unfair dismissal after they sent an email dismissing her and two other employees.

Clift began working for Tony’s Flowers on August 26, 2020, and was fired from the company on May 4, 2022.

They said she was dismissed because ‘seasonal’ work for Mother’s Day had ended.

Fair Work found that Kate Clift was unfairly dismissed from florist supplier Tony’s Flowers after she received an email sacking ‘seasonal’ workers after more than two years with the company (pictured, a Tony’s Flowers -warehouse)

A clause in Ms Clift’s employment contract said the company was not required to give Ms Clift any notice prior to her dismissal.

Ms Clift said during her time at the florist supplier she was a good employee and the commission heard she was given extra work during the Covid labor shortage.

“I was a dedicated employee and performed well in my role and there were ongoing systematic shifts to be given to me on an ongoing basis,” she wrote in a statement.

‘I don’t believe my employer fired me because of a lack of work, but rather because of this unplanned leave and (they) weren’t happy about it.’

She said she was fired after missing three shifts over two weeks, two because she was sick and another because her home was broken into.

Text exchanges between Ms Clift and her boss, Tristan, from April 27 to May 3 show she followed procedure and told her boss she would not be able to make her shifts.

Messages between Kate and her boss Tristan (above) show she missed three shifts over two weeks because she was ill

However, she did not tell her employer that she was the victim of a home invasion because she was still ‘crazy’ and did not want to talk about it.

After pulling out of the third shift but offering to make up the time by working an extra one, Ms Clift received a message from her boss saying: ‘Hi Kate, I’ve taken you off the roster for the rest of week so you can focus on your recovery.’

The next day, May 4, she received an email addressed to her and two other employees stating that their employment had been terminated.

‘Good morning. As the event season is now coming to an end, please be advised that your position with Tony’s Flowers has now been terminated,” the email read.

‘We would like to thank you for all your hard work during this period.

Fair Work found Ms Clift was unfairly dismissed because she was not a seasonal worker and criticized the company’s decision to include two other employees in the email (pictured, a Tony’s Flowers warehouse)

‘Your information will be kept on file for future events. Thank you, Tristan.’

The Fair Work Commission found Ms Clift’s dismissal unfair because the email said she was being dismissed because seasonal work was coming to an end, even though she was not a seasonal worker.

The commission added that Ms Clift did nothing wrong by missing her three shifts and was not given the opportunity to discuss her resignation with her employers.

It also found it was ‘unreasonable’ that two other employees were looped into each other’s termination notices.

“Dismissal via a joint email without prior discussion was not appropriate and also involved the dismissal of the applicant and the other two employees being improperly communicated to others,” it said.

For her unfair dismissal, Ms Clift was awarded $2,890 plus pension contributions last Friday.