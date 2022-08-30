Tony Ornato, Secret Service agent at the heart of explosive January 6 testimony, retires

<!–

A top US Secret Service official, who reportedly accused Donald Trump of attacking his security detail on Jan. 6, has now been retired.

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed to DailyMail.com that Deputy Director Tony Ornato will be out of the agency as of Tuesday, about two months after his name became a lightning rod during the House Select Committee hearings on Jan. 6.

“We can confirm that Anthony Ornato today retired in good standing from the United States Secret Service after 25 years of dedicated service,” said Kevin Helgert, Secret Service special agent.

Ornato was a key member of Trump’s orbit before and after last year’s attack on the United States Capitol.

Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to Mark Meadows, Trump’s last chief of staff, told a panel of lawmakers in June that Ornato described the former president becoming “enraged” when Secret Service agents refused to take him with his supporters to the United States Capitol. to bring to the United States.

Ornato is said to have told her that Trump demanded, “I’m the damn president, take me to the Capitol now.”

Trump has publicly praised Ornato for failing to come out in support of explosive testimony about his actions on Jan. 6

She described Trump reaching for the wheel of his presidential limousine and suggested he grab the “collarbone” of an agent who insisted they return to the White House.

Hutchinson’s explosive testimony led to calls from both sides for Ornato to come forward and share his story.

He never spoke publicly, but earlier this year met twice behind closed doors with the Capitol Riot Commission.

People close to Ornato told multiple outlets that he denied Hutchinson’s story — though that got even more complicated when other former White House employees accused him of lying.

“Tony Ornato appears to be denying the conversations he apparently had,” Olivia Troye, former assistant to Mike Pence, wrote on Twitter after Hutchinson’s hearing.

“Those of us who have worked with Tony know where his loyalties lie. He must testify under oath.’

Another former Trump aide, Alyssa Farah, added, “Tony Ornato lied about me too.”

“During the protests in Lafayette Square in 2020, I told Mark Meadows & Ornato to warn the press before cleaning up the square. Meadows replied, “We don’t.” Tony later lied, saying the exchange never took place. He knows it was,’ claimed Farah.

Cassidy Hutchinson, the aide to Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, told the Jan. 6 commission in June that Ornato described the ex-president becoming “enraged” when agents refused to take him to the US capital. , as she claimed Ornato did when he recalled Trump’s actions against a Secret Service agent)

Ornato’s name became a lightning rod during the hearings, with messages between him and Hutchinson also displayed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the committee, picked up on their claims to further question Ornato’s denials.

“There seems to be a common thread here…Tony Ornato likes to lie,” the Illinois legislature declared.

Ornato was unusually close to Trump for a Secret Service agent, after briefly resigning from his law enforcement role in December 2019 for a stint as the ex-president’s deputy chief of staff. He later returned to the desk.

He told CNN on Monday he left his role for work in the “private sector” in a statement that made no mention of the former president or the Jan. 6 investigation.

“I retired today to pursue a career in the private sector. I retired from the U.S. Secret Service after more than 25 years of loyal service to my country, including serving the past five presidents,” Ornato told the outlet.

“I’ve been planning to retire for a long time and have been planning this transition for over a year.”

He reportedly wouldn’t name his next position, but said he would not be working for Trump or any of his related companies.