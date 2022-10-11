Tony Lommi reveals Ozzy Osbourne once ‘painted a hotel room with the blood of a dismembered shark’

Black Sabbath rocker Tony Lommi has claimed that bandmate Ozzy Osbourne once smeared the walls of their hotel with the “blood of a shark” during a drug-fuelled binge at the peak of their career.

Tony, 74, made the claim while promoting his new book called Iron Man: My Journey through Heaven and Hell with Black Sabbath.

‘Drugs always make you bored, so you have to hurt each other. Like Ozzy dragging a shark through a window, chopping it up and soaking our room in blood,” Tony said this week. The daily star.

Tony Lommi of Wild: Black Sabbath revealed that Ozzy Osbourne once “painted a hotel room with the blood of a dismembered shark” during a wild drug-fuelled binge (pictured in 2018)

Tony added that Ozzy, 73, who has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse in the past, asked Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward if he could “set him on fire” on another wild night.

“Bill, can I set you on fire?” Ozzy has reportedly asked Bill.

“It’s busy, so not yet,” an obnoxious Bill would retort.

“Drugs always make you bored… Like Ozzy dragging a shark through a window, chopping it up and soaking our room in blood,” Tony said. Pictured is a stock shot

He later reportedly added, “I’m going home now, so if you want you can set me on fire.”

Ozzy later “set Bill on fire” as part of a wild joke between the group.

In 2011, Ozzy admitted in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine that his mind is so ravaged by drink and drugs that he can’t even remember when his first child was born.

Years of drug addiction prevent him from remembering important life events, such as the time he tried to strangle his wife Sharon in 1989 after drinking four bottles of vodka.

Rockers: Black Sabbath pictured on the red carpet at the 2014 Grammy Awards. Tony and Geezer pictured with Ozzy

Music icons: The band is pictured together in 1983

Over the years, he went to rehab more than 10 times, and he estimates there were 40 to 50 other attempts at sobriety that lasted just a few days, months at the most.

In 2013, he said he had become sober after years of drug and alcohol abuse.

“I don’t drink, I don’t smoke and I don’t do drugs anymore,” he told Auckland radio station The Rock.

“I’m just doing Manuka honey and arguing with the wife.”

Addiction Issues: In 2011, Ozzy admitted during an interview that his mind is so ravaged by booze and drugs that he can’t even remember when his first child was born. Pictured in the 1980s

In August, the rocker revealed he promised he would never take acid again after talking to a horse for an hour in a field.

The rocker, 73, was convinced that at the end of their conversation the mammal was telling him to fuck off, and from that point on he decided to avoid the class A drug.

The former Black Sabbath frontman – who has battled drug and alcohol abuse – said, “At the time, people in America loved to smear your drinks with acid. I didn’t care,” reported The daily star.

‘I used to take handfuls of tablets at a time. The end came when we got back to England. I took 10 tablets of acid and then went for a walk in a field. I ended up standing there talking to this horse for about an hour.

‘The horse told me to fuck off’: In August, the rocker revealed he promised never to take acid again after talking to a horse for an hour in a field

“Finally the horse turned and told me to fuck off. That was it for me.’

In September, Ozzy said on the Zane Lowe for Apple Music podcast that he once had a wild feud with his wife Sharon after he spiked her dinner with “black hash” marijuana.

“She throws the phone at me and it goes right in my face,” Ozzy said with a laugh.

Hash is a dark red to black material from the cannabis plant, a potent form of the drug.

Meanwhile, rocker Ozzy, 73, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019. That same year, he suffered a horror fall that aggravated a neck injury from his 2003 quad bike accident.

Fight: In September, Ozzy said on the Zane Lowe for Apple Music podcast that he once had a wild feud with his wife Sharon after he spiked her dinner with ‘black hash’ marijuana

The injury caused previous nerve damage from his quad bike accident 17 years ago, which broke eight ribs and a vertebra in his neck on his English estate.

He underwent spinal surgery that left him with 15 screws in his back, nerve pain in his neck, back, shoulders and arms, and the star who was afraid of getting ‘bolts in his neck’.

Earlier this month, he told The Sun that doctors said he could have been paralyzed for life after undergoing his first spine surgery in 2019.

He told The Sun: “I’ve been told, ‘You have a good chance of being paralyzed for the rest of your life.’ “You just don’t expect the surgeon to be a terrible butcher. I was left in agony.’

Speaking of the impact his health issues had on his beloved wife Sharon, he said, “I’ve never slept so badly for so long. It breaks Sharon’s heart to see me like this, but I’ll be back on tour if it kills me.’

MailOnline has reached out to Ozzy representatives for comment regarding this story.